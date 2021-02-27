Tel Aviv Claims 'Initial Assessment' Shows Iran Was Behind Attack on Israeli-Owned Ship

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz has claimed that his "initial assessment" of the incident in the Gulf of Oman involving the Israeli ship on Thursday indicated that Iran was behind it.
The cargo ship, MV Helios Ray, owned by the Israeli company Helios Ray Ltd, was sailing through the Gulf of Oman on its way from Saudi Arabia to Singapore when it suffered a blast to the hull on 25 February. The cause of the explosion was unclear when it was first reported by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations and little is known so far about the damage done, except for the fact that both the vessel and its crew are safe. Helios Ray is reportedly docked in a Dubai port to undergo repairs following the blast.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)