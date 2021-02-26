US Announces New Visa Restriction Policy 'Khashoggi Ban' After Publication of ODNI Report

Earlier in the day, the US intelligence released a report on the assassination of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, accusing Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of being involved in the murder.

The United States will prevent the entry of foreigners who engage in "serious counter-dissident activities" into the country under the newly-announced "Khashoggi ban", US State Secretary Antony Blinken stated on Friday.

According to the policy, individuals who, acting on behalf of a foreign government, "suppress, harass, surveil, threaten, or harm journalists, activists, or other persons perceived to be dissidents for their work", will be subject to visa restrictions in the US. Their family members may also face such restrictions.

"We have made absolutely clear that extraterritorial threats and assaults by Saudi Arabia against activists, dissidents and journalists must end. They will not be tolerated by the United States," Blinken said in a statement.

In his statement the State Secretary also announced sanctions against 76 Saudi nationals who are "believed to be engaged in threatening dissidents overseas, including but not limited to the Khashoggi killing."

The murder of journalist and U.S. lawful permanent resident Jamal Khashoggi shocked the world. Starting today, we will have a new global policy bearing his name to impose visa restrictions on those who engage in extraterritorial attacks on journalists or activists. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 26, 2021

​The new policy to section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act has been rolled out shortly after the release of a US intelligence report on the murder of the Saudi jornalist Jamal Khashoggi that alleged that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the operation to "capture or kill" the journalist.

The Crown Prince has stated before that he, while getting "all the responsibility" for the killing, since it "happened on my watch", denies ordering it.

Jamal Khashoggi went missing in October 2018 after entering the Saudi Consulate General in Istanbul. Initially, Riyadh denied any knowledge about his fate, but later admitted that he was killed and dismembered inside the consulate.

In 2019, the Saudi court sentenced eight suspects for their role in the journalist's death.