Register
07:07 GMT26 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Nuseirat

    Can Deal to Provide Gaza With Electricity Become a Game Changer for Trouble-Ridden Strip?

    © CC BY-SA 3.0 / Mujaddara / Nuseirat
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/1a/1082192476_0:124:1281:844_1200x675_80_0_0_c0e9bd2851c4ef561b56d97d0f24c06a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202102261082192029-can-deal-to-provide-gaza-with-electricity-become-a-game-changer-for-trouble-ridden-strip/

    The project, that's expected to be completed in 2023, is designed to supply the energy-hungry Strip with electricity, effectively putting an end to the never-ending power cuts that disrupt Gazans' lives and put their health at risk.

    February has given a ray of hope to Palestinians of the Gaza Strip. First, it was the first batch of the coronavirus vaccines that entered the coastal enclave and then it was the news of Israel reaching a deal with the European Union and Qatar on providing the impoverished area with electricity.

    Prospect for Better Future

    The project, that according to reports is due to be completed in 2023, will see natural gas from the Leviathan field located in the eastern Mediterranean flow through an existing pipeline into Israel. 

    An aerial view shows the foundation platform of Leviathan natural gas field, in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Haifa, Israel on 31 January 2019
    © REUTERS / Marc Israel Sellem/Pool
    Israel Eyes Profit Potential of Gas Deal, But Still Needs to Overcome Hurdles, Expert Claims

    From there, it will enter Gaza through a new extension, the Israeli side of which will be funded by Qatar, whereas the Palestinian leg of the pipeline will be funded by the EU.

    Right now the Gaza Strip only gets 120 of the 600 megawatts needed to provide its entire population with electricity 24/7, according to an Israeli NGO, B'Tselem, that supports the rights of Palestinians. The flow of electricity will give a significant boost to the area, something that might change the life in the Strip, which is now witnessing regular power cuts, lasting up to 12 hours a day during the summer.

    The prospect of establishing a steady electricity flow into the Strip will also mean that the enclave's hospitals will no longer need to schedule their surgeries and plan their procedures around the timetable of the power cuts. And Ashraf Al Qidra, the spokesman of the Hamas-run Health Ministry, says this project, if it does end up materialising, will put an end to many of Gaza's problems.

    "Right now, our hospitals are witnessing up to 6 hours of power cuts during the winter... very often, they threaten the lives of many patients, especially those, who suffer from kidney failure, or premature infants, who require special treatment in neonatal intensive care units."  

    Gazans did try to solve that problem before and attempted to minimise their reliance on Israel's supply of energy. Since 2014, when the Jewish state knocked out Gaza's only power plant amid its military operation against Hamas that has been threatening the southern communities, the enclave's authorities have set up a number of generators in local hospitals. 

    A rocket is launched by Palestinian militant groups into the Mediterranean Sea off the Gaza Strip at the start of their first-ever joint exercise, in Gaza City, 29 December 2020
    © REUTERS / MOHAMMED SALEM
    IDF Claims Blast in Gaza That Injured Dozens Caused by ‘Storing Weapons in Residential Homes’

    Those were supposed to supply the medical institutions with electricity, especially during the never-ending power cuts. But the problem was that they relied on fuel, the supply of which is regulated by Israel, which has the tendency to cut that flow at times when there is an escalation of hostilities or crisis.

    Such was the case in 2017, when the Palestinian Authority that pays Israel for supplying Gaza with electricity announced it would no longer do so, leading to the Jewish state's decision to terminate the provision of the commodity. 

    Back then, the World Health Organisation reported that thousands of lives could be at risk in the coastal enclave as public hospitals faced a fuel and electricity crisis.

    Similar reports have been released in 2019 and then in 2020, following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and Israel's decision to shut down its crossing with Gaza and stop supplying it with fuel.

    Al Qidra says these reports can hardly be underestimated and that his ministry has registered "a number of patients, including the elderly, babies and youths, who have died as a result of this ongoing crisis".

    Pressure Still Needed?

    Now, with the prospect of a EU-Qatar funded deal getting closer, Al Qidra is hopeful the situation will improve, but he still has reservations as to whether this will ever materialise.

    "We only saw the reports of the deal in the media. Nothing has happened on the ground yet. So we will only be able to speak about this agreement when it is implemented," said the spokesman, who also urged the international community to put pressure on Israel to end the crisis.

    "We need international support to put pressure on Israel to end its blockade against the Gaza Strip, not only for the sake of the health sector but also for all the other aspects that negatively affect our lives in Gaza." 

    Tags:
    electricity, Gaza Strip, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A pedestrian wearing a face covering walks past a flower bed full of daffodils in St James's Park, central London, 24 February 2021.
    Spring, Here It Comes! Europe Embraces Unusually Warm Weather
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse