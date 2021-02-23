UAE Company Presents Country's First Domestic Air Defense Missile System

"HALCON, a regional leader in the production and supply of precision-guided weapons, today unveils SkyKnight - the first UAE designed and manufactured counter-rocket, artillery, and mortar (C-RAM) missile system, on display at the International Defence and Exhibition Conference (IDEX) 2021 taking place in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi 21 – 25 February," the company said in a statement.
According to the company, the missile system is designed to counter the full range of modern threats, as well as provide early warnings and target "rotary-wing aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) rockets, artillery, mortar, and other fixed-wing aircraft at a range of up to 10Km [6.3 miles]."
Halcon unveils SkyKnight- the first UAE designed and manufactured counter-rocket, artillery, and mortar(C-Ram) missile system on display at IDEX 2021#IDEX #NAVDEX@ADNECGroup @IDEX_UAE @modgovae pic.twitter.com/acvutJ8mHD— UAE Forsan (@UAE_Forsan) February 23, 2021
Halcon is part of defense technology holding company Edge Group, which is ranked among the world's top military suppliers by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.
