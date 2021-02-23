Register
16:09 GMT23 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Hezbollah supporter holds pictures of slain Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani during a ceremony marking the anniversary of the assassination of Hezbollah leaders, Abbas al-Moussawi, Ragheb Harb and Imad Mughniyeh and the end of a 40-day Muslim mourning period for Soleimani, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Nasrallah said U.S. President Donald Trump declared war on the Middle East when the U.S. assassinated Soleimani and when the White House announced its plan to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. He called on all to resist U.S. influence and its troops presence.

    IRGC Commander Says America’s Gulf State Allies Share Complicity in Soleimani’s Death

    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    140
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0f/1080466011_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_c6be2e7cf23e3f86cad179ff0c54226a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202102231082162283-irgc-commander-says-americas-gulf-state-allies-share-complicity-in-soleimanis-death/

    Qasem Soleimani, longtime commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds extraterritorial fighting force, was killed in a US drone strike attack in Baghdad in January 2020. Tehran reacted by lobbing over a dozen ballistic missiles at US bases in Iraq, and has promised further “slaps” of revenge at the time and place of its choosing.

    IRGC commander and Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri has warned Washington’s Gulf State allies that they share complicity in Qasem Soleimani’s death, since they allowed the US to use their bases.

    “He was not hit with an ordinary bomb, but with a bomb that's used to target armoured equipment. The bomb that hit General Soleimani’s car can cut 30 cm deep into steel…They committed such a crime to tear their bodies apart,” Bagheri said, speaking at a conference in Tehran on Tuesday, his remarks cited by PressTV and Mehr News.

    “Who did this? America, as they have announced. Who has helped the US? Bases situated in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain provided intelligence aid. The aircraft took off from military bases in Kuwait, Jordan and Iraq and targeted [Soleimani’s] vehicle,” the commander added, while promising that Iran would make every effort to hold these nations accountable.

    “We will provide each of these countries with the documents so that they could not deny their direct role in this crime,” he said.

    Bagheri also confirmed previously reported information that Soleimani was in Iraq in January to discuss a Saudi proposal to reduce tensions between Tehran and Riyadh.

    “He was a foreign guest in Iraq. He was carrying a message in response to an earlier message of Saudi Arabia and the Iraqi prime minister. He had openly entered Iraq on a civilian passenger plane,” the senior officer said.

    Bagheri made the comments at a conference on Iran’s legal claims related to the Iran-Iraq War of 1980-88.

    Ebrahim Raisi, the Iranian Judiciary Chief who has been investigating the actors thought to be involved in Soleimani’s killing, stressed that the “cowardly” assassination “will not remain unanswered.”

    Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif attends a joint news conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu (not seen) in Istanbul, Turkey, January 29, 2021.
    © REUTERS / TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTRY
    Iran’s Foreign Minister Applauds Iraq’s Arrest Warrant for Trump Over Soleimani Killing
    Raisi added that Western countries including France, the UK and Germany “violated human rights by participating in Saddam [Hussein’s] invasion of Iran,” and “must be tried” for assisting the Iraqi government in its effort to obtain chemical weapons used against Iran’s troops and cities during the war.

    Last month, Iranians marked the one year anniversary of the 3 January drone strike assassination of Soleimani. Due to his penchant for fighting radical Islamist militias, the Quds Force commander was one the most popular Iranian political and military figures in the region, among both religious and secular forces. During his 20-year tenure as commander of the Quds, Soleimani battled Islamists ranging from the Taliban* and al-Qaeda* to Daesh*, occasionally even indirectly cooperating with Washington by working with Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria. At the same time, he repeatedly accused Washington of collaborating with the jihadists for the sake of its strategic goal of destabilising the region.

    * Terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Tags:
    Gulf Arabs, Qasem Soleimani
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse