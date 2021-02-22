Register
17:42 GMT22 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Yair Lapid

    Israel Opposition Leader Lapid Promises to Disengage Country From US Domestic Politics

    © CC0
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/16/1082153832_0:0:3084:1734_1200x675_80_0_0_437ec81bdb0d25d283f592412741bd1e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202102221082153907-israel-opposition-leader-lapid-promises-to-disengage-country-from-us-domestic-politics/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Israel’s opposition leader Yair Lapid on Monday accused Benjamin Netanyahu of straining the country’s relations with the new Biden administration in the United States by affiliating “way too much” with the Republican Party and promised to disengage the country from US domestic politics if he wins in the May election.

    Lapid, who according to the polls has the best chance to unseat Netanyahu among all contenders for the prime minister position, lashed out at the incumbent prime minister for initiating an open conflict with the Obama-Biden administration in 2015 when he addressed Congress in an attempt to prevent the Iranian nuclear agreement form being signed.

    "Prime Minister Netanayhu has made a mistake of affiliating himself way too much with the Republican Party, starting his conflict with President Obama and the administration in 2015, which escalated to his speech in Congress and then in ways becoming some sort of a branch... not even [of] a Republican Party... [but] a certain part of the Republican Party", Lapid said during the virtual conference at the Brookings Institution.

    It is the place of an Israeli prime minister for such involvement and the next Israeli leader needs to go back to make Israel acceptable to "both sides of the aisle", Lapid added.

    According to Lapid, anger and resentment at Obama’s White House prevented Israel from becoming a party to the multilateral talks on the Iranian nuclear problem and now that the 2015 nuclear agreement - formally known as Joint Comprehensive Plan on Action (JCPOA) - will likely be revisited given that it is vital for the country to reclaim its place at the negotiating table.

    "Part of the obstacles that were created after Prime Minister Netanyahu’s speech at Congress in 2015 is that we were not even near the table, where decisions were made, because of the anger, the resentment prevented us from being there. Even the kind of intelligence only Israel has was not on the table while discussing the details of the JCPOA", Lapid said.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech at the Knesset (Israeli Parliament) in Jerusalem on December 22, 2020.
    © AFP 2021 / YONATHAN SINDEL
    As Netanyahu Awaits for a Call From Washington, Former Diplomat Says Israel Has No Reason to Worry
    The opposition leader also said the first goal for Israel is to be around discussing with the Biden administration, showing them what Israel has and thinks.

    However, Lapid agreed with Netanyahu’s assessment that the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran was not the best solution and needs to be improved.

    In response to an announcement that the Biden administration is willing to negotiate with Iran a United States’ return to the agreement, Netanyahu said last week the accord paves the way for Iran to obtaining a nuclear arsenal. The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement that Israel is in close contact with the United States on this matter.

    Tags:
    US politics, Israel, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse