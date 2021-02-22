Iran's Supreme Leader: Tehran Won't Yield to Pressure, Can Enrich Uranium Up to 60%

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has vowed that Tehran's stance on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, will not change, and that the country will not yield to international pressure, as he stressed that the United States and European countries have been treating Iran unfairly.
The supreme leader suggested that Iran might continue enriching uranium by increasing the percentage up to 60%.
While emphasising that Iran does not seek nuclear weapons, Khamenei pointed out that "no one" could stop Tehran from acquiring weapons of mass destruction if it wanted to.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
