Register
06:27 GMT22 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

    Israel to the Rescue? New Drug Developed in Tel Aviv Hospital May Help Battle Severe COVID-19 Cases

    CDC
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/07/1080689598_0:0:3640:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_c13b799c598a9c8509cee2ee1d118a29.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202102221082147871-israel-to-the-rescue-new-drug-developed-in-tel-aviv-hospital-may-help-battle-severe-covid-19-cases/

    Having vaccinated more than four million of its nine million citizens, Israel is now set to become the first nation to find a cure for the virus that has killed over 5,000 people across the nation.

    Tel Aviv's Ichilov hospital has developed a drug that is already being touted as a miracle that fights the cytokine storm, a potentially lethal immune overreaction to the coronavirus infection.

    Called EXO-CD24, the medication is administered directly into the lungs of a patient and regulates inflammation.

    Breakthrough Idea

    Shiran Shapira, head of the Laboratory of Molecular Biology at the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Centre, is one of those who conceived the breakthrough idea.

    Shapira says they have administered the drug to 35 patients at the Ichilov hospital where she works. Thirty-four of those who took the medication were released several days after receiving the treatment.

    "All of those patients were in severe or critical condition but once they took the drug, their health situation improved and we were able to discharge them within several days".
    A medical worker prepares to administer a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a temporary Clalit Healthcare Maintenance Organization (HMO) centre, at a sports hall in Netivot, Israel February 4, 2021
    © REUTERS / AMIR COHEN
    A medical worker prepares to administer a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a temporary Clalit Healthcare Maintenance Organization (HMO) centre, at a sports hall in Netivot, Israel February 4, 2021

    The way it looks now, EXO-CD24 has no side effects and the Israeli media has already reported on a number of happy patients cured by the "miraculous" drug.

    But Ichilov is not alone. Israel has a number of other players racing against time to provide the country, and later the world, with a cure for the virus that has already claimed the lives of more than two million people worldwide.

    Long Way to Success

    Yet what sets Ichilov apart from them all is that their drug has already passed phase one trials and is now set for phase two that will involve dozens of people in Israel and potentially abroad.

    Once that stage is completed, phase three trials will be conducted. The latter promises to be a "big study" before maing the medication available to the masses. But Shapira believes advancement from one level to the next will not take long, specifically because there is an urgent need for this medicine.

    "It is hard to answer the question when the drug will finally be available for consumption by the general public. We need to wait but I hope it will happen as soon as possible, specifically because there is a rush and a need for this drug, so obtaining a license could become easier and faster".
    Coronaviruses are a group of viruses that have a halo, or crown-like (corona) appearance when viewed under an electron microscope
    © Photo
    Coronaviruses are a group of viruses that have a halo, or crown-like (corona) appearance when viewed under an electron microscope

    The pace with which the drug has gone from being just an idea to a developed technology (6 months) gives room for optimism that the medication will soon be available not only in Israel but also in medical centres worldwide.

    And Shapira says she's honoured to provide the international community with a potential solution to the problem the world has been dealing with.

    "I am very excited [about this prospect]. We have a big team of people, who worked hard to develop this drug and it will be our honour to provide it to the world".
    Tags:
    cure, pandemics, pandemic, pandemic, Tel Aviv, coronavirus, COVID-19, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse