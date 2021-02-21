Register
21:13 GMT21 February 2021
    Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif looks on during a meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2021.

    Zarif: Iran to Reverse Remedial Measures If US 'Effectively' Fulfills Its Obligations Under JCPOA

    Middle East
    Iran's top diplomat has repeatedly said that Iran needs actions, not promises, as well as guarantees from the Biden administration that "illegal measures" taken by former US President Donald Trump will not be implemented again in the future.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has said that Tehran would "immediately" reverse the remedial measures it took following Trump's withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as soon as Washington takes "corrective measures."

    Zarif tweeted on Sunday that "a path forward" in this sense would look like "Commit, act, meet", meaning that the United States, as "the offending side", should commit to the JCPOA and "effectively fulfill" its obligations under the deal.

    In an exclusive interview with Press TV earlier on Sunday, the Iranian FM pointed out that while Biden criticized the Trump administration's approach of "maximum pressure" against Tehran, the new administration seems to be pursuing the very same policies towards the Islamic Republic.

    "Nothing has changed. Biden claims that Trump's policy of maximum pressure was maximum failure... But for all practical purposes, they are pursuing the same policy," Zarif said, adding that the problem is that the US is "addicted" to sanctions, pressure and bullying.

    Biden has repeatedly vowed to return the United States to the 2015 nuclear deal, abandoned by Trump in 2018, but has not taken any steps so far. Earlier in February, Iranian President Hasan Rouhani also said that the Biden administration's policy on Iran was no different from that of Trump's, as no changes in the US' approach have been seen so far.
    Iran's nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz in 300 kms 186 (miles) south of capital Tehran, Iran (File)
    © AP Photo / HASAN SARBAKHSHIAN
    Iran's nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz in 300 kms 186 (miles) south of capital Tehran, Iran (File)
    According to Zarif, as soon as all parties to the JCPOA fulfill their commitments under the deal, negotiations on a nuclear deal with the participation of the United States will also take place. At the same time, the talks will not relate to changes in the agreement or any new provisions of the deal, such as regional issues and the Iranian missile program, Zarif noted.

    Zarif has repeatedly stated that it was for the United States to return to the agreement since they abandoned it in the first place, and has also accused the E3 - of failing to meet their duties under the deal.

    Though Biden has expressed readiness to rejoin the deal, he has also called for negotiating a broader agreement with Iran that would cover outstanding issues, like Iran's missile program or its belligerent clientele across the Middle East. Tehran, in turn, has rejected the possibility of expanding the nuclear deal.

    The flag of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) flutters in front of the IAEA building in Vienna on July 10, 2019. - The UN's nuclear watchdog will hold a special meeting on Iran's nuclear programme, after Tehran breached one of the limits set in a 2015 deal with world powers.
    © AFP 2021 / ALEX HALADA
    US Return to JCPOA 'Pointless' if Sanctions Are Not Lifted in Action, Iran's Envoy to UN Says
    Tensions increased in the region following the assassination of Iran's top nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. As a follow-up, Tehran passed a law in late 2020 to increase its uranium enrichment to 20 percent and stop UN inspections of its nuclear sites. 

    In January, Iran began working on the production of uranium metal, and earlier this week, it reaffirmed its intentions to limit the implementation of the Additional Protocol on the International Atomic Energy Agency's inspections of its nuclear sites starting Sunday. The ministry stressed that this would only concern additional inspections.

    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Javad Zarif, Iran
