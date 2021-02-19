Saudi Arabia Sees Snowfall for First Time in 50 Years - Photo, Video

Several parts of Saudi Arabia have experienced an extremely rare phenomenon for the region - a snowy winter, as blizzards hit the Middle Eastern country this week. Weather warnings have been issued for several parts of Saudi Arabia, with the Aseer region being the worst-hit by the heavy snowfall.
In the meantime, many Saudis have shared videos and photos depicting the unbelievably large amount of snow in the desert. One of the most popular clips shows shocked camels that can't understand why it's so cold.
تساقط الثلوج على #تبوك في #السعودية— الشارقة للأخبار (@Sharjahnews) February 18, 2021
.#الشارقة_للأخبار #الإمارات pic.twitter.com/fRlUTFWDRv
Algeria and Saudi Arabia deserts are covered in snow this January 2021 as temperatures dipped to -2°C pic.twitter.com/HQchXw8hG2— SᗯᗩᕼIᒪI~ᑭᑌᑎᗪIT (@YussufMwinyi) January 18, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)