Register
13:31 GMT17 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A worker cleans shattered glass on February 16, 2021 outside a damaged shop following a rocket attack the previous night in Arbil, the capital of the northern Iraqi Kurdish autonomous region

    Pentagon to Present Biden With Retaliation Options After Rocket Attack on US Army Base in Iraq

    © AFP 2021 / SAFIN HAMED
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082104902_0:306:3072:2034_1200x675_80_0_0_edd35cc4d8bc5b2f86d3d92a10d081b2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202102171082104474-pentagon-to-present-biden-with-retaliation-options-after-rocket-attack-on-us-army-base-in-iraq/

    A barrage of rockets hit the Erbil Air Base in Iraqi Kurdistan on Monday, killing a civilian contractor and injuring nine other people, according to the American coalition in Iraq. A Shiite militant group has reportedly claimed responsibility.

    The Pentagon will draw up possible response scenarios for President Joe Biden and his administration in the wake of the rocket attack that struck a US military base in Iraq’s Erbil, killing one civilian contractor and injuring nine others, according to a defence official quoted by Al Arabiya.

    Smoke rises over the Erbil, after reports of mortar shells landing near Erbil airport, Iraq February 15, 2021.
    © REUTERS / THAIER AL-SUDANI
    Smoke rises over the Erbil, after reports of mortar shells landing near Erbil airport, Iraq February 15, 2021.
    “It’s necessary to take into account that the person who was killed was not a US citizen and the previous formula that an American killed would require a response, was not the case in Monday’s attack,” the official said, cited by Al Arabiya.

    Washington is maintaining close contact with Iraqi officials as they investigate the attack.

    “There will be a US stance based on the results of the investigations. The US seeks to protect its troops and civilians in Iraq…which has invited Americans to be on its land,” the official said.

    In the aftermath of the rockets assault, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Iraqi Minister of Defense Jumaah Saadoon on the phone to condemn the attack.

    “The Iraqi people deserve a secure and stable Iraq, and the United States remains committed to supporting our Iraqi partners in their efforts to defend Iraq’s sovereignty,” reads a statement from Austin’s office.

    Earlier, the US-led coalition said the killed civilian contractor who was not an American citizen.  

    ​A little-known Shiite militant group that calls itself Saraya Awliya al-Dam, which translates as "Guardians of Blood Brigade" in Arabic, has claimed responsibility for the attack, and pledged further strikes against “American occupation” forces in Iraq.

    According to the US coalition, a total of 14 107 mm rockets were launched on Monday.

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed America's support for investigating the attack, as the State Department issued a joint statement together with foreign ministers from France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom to condemn the attack.

    “We are united in our view that attacks on US and Coalition personnel and facilities will not be tolerated," reads the statement.

    Several Iraqi officials blamed the rocket strike – the first on a Western military or diplomatic facility in Iraq in nearly two months – on Iran. Tehran has vehemently rejected all accusations.

    “Iran not only strongly rejects these rumours, but also flatly condemns suspicious attempts to attribute the attack to Iran,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Tuesday.

    The administration of US President Joe Biden is awaiting the results of an investigation to “determine precise attribution for this attack” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday during a news briefing.

    In January 2020, ex-President Donald Trump said Washington would ramp up its efforts to take out Iran-backed groups following the death of the US contractor in December 2019. 

    Qasem Soleimani - commander of Quds Force of Army of the Guardians of the Islamic Revolution (IRGC)
    © CC BY 4.0 / sayyed shahab-o- din vajedi / Sardar Qasem Soleimani
    Qasem Soleimani - commander of Quds Force of Army of the Guardians of the Islamic Revolution (IRGC)

    He was killed in a rocket attack on a military base near Kirkurk – it was attributed to Kataib Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed militia group. The events triggered a US response, which resulted in the killing of top Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani and Kata’ib Hezbollah leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at Baghdad Airport in a drone strike.

    Related:

    Rockets Land Near Military Base With US Troops in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, Reports Say
    US Secretary of State Pompeo Condemns Attack in Erbil, Iraq That Claimed Life of Turkish Diplomat
    Three Rockets Land in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan - Reports
    Iran Denies Role in Rocket Attack on US Forces in Iraq’s Erbil
    US, European Allies Condemn Rocket Attack in Erbil, Vow to Hold Accountable Those Responsible
    Tags:
    Pentagon, Pentagon, Donald Trump, Qasem Soleimani, Shiite, Lloyd Austin, Erbil, Iraq, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Larry, the 10 Downing Street cat, sits on a chair wearing a British Union Jack bow tie ahead of the Downing Street street party, in central London, on 28 April 2011.
    Larry, No.10's 'Chief Mouser', Celebrates 10 Years at Downing Street
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse