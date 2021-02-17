Register
05:59 GMT17 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech at the Knesset (Israeli Parliament) in Jerusalem on December 22, 2020.

    As Netanyahu Awaits for a Call From Washington, Former Diplomat Says Israel Has No Reason to Worry

    © AFP 2021 / YONATHAN SINDEL
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/08/1082013722_0:0:3073:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_9e0da6f0dee62b9bb952846993f67313.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202102171082100925-as-netanyahu-awaits-for-a-call-from-washington-former-diplomat-says-israel-has-no-reason-to-worry/

    The ones, who should be worried are the Palestinians, whose plight for an independent state will no longer be at the centre of Washington's foreign policy. Israel, on the other hand, will continue to maintain its position as a strategic ally.

    In his almost one month in office, US President Joe Biden has managed to speak to a number of world leaders. 

    Russian President Vladimir Putin  received a call shortly after Biden was inaugurated and the leader of China, Xi Jinping, spoke to the new US Commander-in-Chief several days ago, but one of America's main allies -- Israel -- is still waiting for its turn.

    In Israel that attitude raised eyebrows. Local media published a number of reports speculating that the new administration in Washington was snubbing Netanyahu and the country's former ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon slammed the American leader for not bothering to call one of Washington's closest allies.

    Reacting to this and similar allegations that Biden was snubbing Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters a week ago that her President "was looking forward to speaking" with the PM but could not commit to a "specific" time frame during which that call could happen.

    No Reason to Worry

    Danny Ayalon, Israel's former ambassador to the US, attributes that decision to a number of factors.

    "There has been some displeasure with the way Netanyahu has conducted himself vis-a-vis Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump. The relations of that duo were intimate, and they focused on politics, not policies."

    But that was not the primary reason, and the former diplomat thinks that a substantial part of the decision to delay call to the Israeli prime minister was dictated by the "new set of priorities" of the Biden administration.

    For Ayalon this was hardly surprising, especially given the fact that in the past, during President Obama's tenure, the Middle East also lost its appeal for the White House, which wanted to focus its attention on other issues like China and America's internal problems.

    Now, says the former ambassador, history is repeating itself, but it should not bother Israel that much, he reassures.

    "The ones should be worried are the Palestinians. They will no longer have that much attention from Washington as they did during Obama, and Biden is unlikely to interfere in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, unless there is a crisis or a significant breakthrough, like it was in 1993 in Oslo."

    Israel, on the other hand, has much more political weight for the White House.

    Apart from the fact that Israel is the largest recipient of US foreign aid, it is also its one of the closest allies, with the two countries working on a number of mega-projects ranging from defence and medical developments to trade and agriculture

    And now, there is another factor too -- Iran's nuclear deal. The US exited the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with the Islamic Republic, which aimed at supervising its atomic energy ambitions back in 2018, and Biden has vowed to restore it, indicating he would be willing to sit down for talks with Tehran.

    The way things stand now, Washington has not formulated a coherent plan yet on Iran's nuclear programme, but when it does, Ayalon is certain that Netanyahu will receive that phone call from the new boss at the White House.

    While he is still waiting for that call, the Israeli PM can still make lemonade out of what has seemed to be a sour beginning to the interaction between Netanyahu and Biden.

    Rapprochement is Coming?

    Israel's PM hasn't been the only Middle Eastern leader who was given the cold shoulder by the new US presidential administration. Another strategic partner of Washington, Saudi Arabia, has seen a similar attitude, and reports suggest that Biden has no intention to call the country's crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) in the nearest future.

    Washington has also indicated that Biden would be calling his father, King Salman, instead.

    That could be the trigger of Riyadh's rapprochement with Israel.

    "Saudi Arabia needs Israel when it comes to Iran and as a mediator with the Congress that could impose sanctions on Riyadh. Now with Biden giving a cold shoulder to both nations that might bring them closer, especially given the fact that Riyadh has already tested the water with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain and cleared the road for its own normalisation agreement with the Jewish state."
    Tags:
    Israel, Washington, Benjamin Netanyahu
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Larry, the 10 Downing Street cat, sits on a chair wearing a British Union Jack bow tie ahead of the Downing Street street party, in central London, on 28 April 2011.
    Larry, No.10's 'Chief Mouser', Celebrates 10 Years at Downing Street
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse