Register
22:10 GMT16 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech at the Knesset (Israeli Parliament) in Jerusalem on December 22, 2020.

    White House Confirms That Biden’s First Call to a Middle East Leader Will Be Israel’s Netanyahu

    © AFP 2021 / YONATHAN SINDEL
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 14
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/08/1082013722_0:0:3073:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_9e0da6f0dee62b9bb952846993f67313.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202102161082096823-white-house-confirms-that-bidens-first-call-to-a-middle-east-leader-will-be-israels-netanyahu/

    Since the start of his term, US president Joe Biden has had calls with multiple allies in Europe, including France, Canada, the United Kingdom and South Korea. However, the US president has yet to hold a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki revealed Tuesday that Biden will speak with Netanyahu “soon” and that the call would be the president’s first to a leader in the Middle East.

    “His first call with a leader in the region will be with Prime Minister Netanyahu. It will be soon. I don’t have an exact date for you,” Psaki told reporters.

    “Israel is, of course, an ally. Israel is a country where we have an important strategic security relationship and our team is fully engaged, not at the head-of-state level quite yet but very soon,” she continued.

    However, Psaki did not provide any details on when the phone call between the two leaders would take place. However, she did note that there have been multiple calls between US officials at Israelis in various government positions. At the end of January, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke with his Israeli counterpart, Mei Ben Shabbat, the Hill noted.

    Psaki on Tuesday also revealed that the US administration plans to “recalibrate” its relationship with Saudi Arabia and that Biden plans to have a conversation with King Salman of Saudi Arabia “at an appropriate time,” the Hill reported. 

    Israeli F-16a warplanes take off at the Nevatim air force base (File)
    © AP Photo / Dan Balilty
    Israel Warns It May Go Separate Ways With US on Iran if Biden Returns to Nuclear Deal
    Psaki also clarified that the Biden administration will collaborate with Saudi Arabia on defense issues in the Middle East “even as we make clear areas where we have disagreements and areas where we have concerns, and that is certainly a shift in the approach from the prior administration.”

    At the end of January, the Biden administration also paused arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to review the previous administration’s arms agreements with the two countries. 

    At the time, Secretary of State Tony Blinken told CNN that reviewing arms sales are typical at the beginning of a new administration “to make sure that what is being considered is something that advances our strategic objectives, and advances our foreign policy.”

    On Inauguration Day, Netanyahu congratulated Biden on assuming office via a video message, in which he called on Washington to cooperate with Israel in confronting “the threat posed by Iran”. Netanyahu also expressed hopes that the new US leadership would further build upon the Middle East peace deals brokered by Donald Trump, 

    The former White House administration maintained a very good relationship with the Israeli PM. During Donald Trump's tenure in office, Israel signed normalization deals with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco as part of efforts to improve relations. In early December, Netanyahu praised Trump's achievements in the Middle East over the past four years, including his plan for peace between Palestine and Israel as well as the US president's policy of "maximum pressure" on Iran.

    Related:

    Some Israeli Arabs Look Up to Netanyahu as Potential Problem-Solver, Here's Why
    Netanyahu Says His Trial Is 'Surreal', 'Fabricated', Will 'Collapse Long Before' It Ends - Report
    Jen Psaki Says Biden Failure to Call Netanyahu After Inauguration ‘Not Intentional Diss’
    Lead of Netanyahu's Likud Falls 1st Time Since Saar’s Party Formed, Poll Shows
    Likud Splinter Blasts Netanyahu for Alleged Neglect of Israel’s Relationship With Biden and DNC
    Tags:
    Joe Biden, US, Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Larry, the 10 Downing Street cat, sits on a chair wearing a British Union Jack bow tie ahead of the Downing Street street party, in central London, on 28 April 2011.
    Larry, No.10's 'Chief Mouser', Celebrates 10 Years at Downing Street
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse