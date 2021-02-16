State Department Calls on Yemen's Houthis to Halt Offensive, 'Turn to Negotiations'

The US State Department has called on Yemen's Houthi militia to halt their offensive on the city of Marib, urging them to cease all military operations, 'other destabilizing actions', and to turn to negotiations.
The Houthis launched a major military offensive on Marib, the pro-Saudi Yemeni government's last major stronghold, earlier this month.
Mark Lowcock, United Nations undersecretary general for humanitarian affairs, tweeted Monday that a direct assault on the city "would put two million civilians at risk, with hundreds of thousands potentially forced to flee - with unimaginable humanitarian consequences."
Just tell them stop aggerssion and break blockade imposed in Yemen because these things is the main reason of causing catastrophic disaster in Yemen— Snaa Abotaleb (@SnaaTaleb) February 15, 2021
