Three Rockets Land in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan - Reports

Three rockets fell on Monday near the international airport of Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan, al-Sumaria broadcaster reported.
"Three missiles fell in the area of Erbil international airport, security officials were dispersed in the area," the broadcaster said, citing a source in the Iraqi security services.
Videos of the alleged missile strike are being shared on social media, showing smoke emerging in the distance.
#BREAKING: Initial reports of rockets landing near #Erbil Airport where U.S. troops are stationed. If confirmed, this comes after a relative lull in rocket attacks in #Iraq. Watch this space. pic.twitter.com/IrzrQARB8w— Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) February 15, 2021
Media reports claim the rockets could have targeted the US military base.
BREAKING: 🎥 Reports of huge fire coming “out of the US military base” after the rocket attack on Erbil Airport, Iraq pic.twitter.com/zzg74M105E— ASB News / MILITARY〽️ (@ASBMilitary) February 15, 2021
According to reports, the previous attack targetting the US military base in Erbil occurred in late September 2020. The base's anti-missile air defense system reportedly thwarted the attack, with at least two rockets falling in the populated areas.
All comments
Show new comments (0)