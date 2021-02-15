Traffic in Turkey's Ankara, Istanbul Blocked by Heavy Snowfall - Photo, Video

On Sunday, Istanbul faced a record snowfall, making the local authorities cancel lessons in schools and suspend ferry services. Late on Monday, a traffic jam in the city was rated at 10 out of 10.
Photos and videos from the snow-covered Turkish cities were shared online.
Mansur efendi #rektör ü istifaya çağıracağına sen kendi işine bak sen #ankara yı diğeri #istanbul u rezil etti yine. pic.twitter.com/SaGrcjiidT— Erzurumlu ❤ 🇹🇷 ❤ (@ErzurmluBiri) February 15, 2021
Boğaziçili öğrenci kılıklı vandallarla görüşüp taleplerini bizlere iletmen senin asli işin değil @ekrem_imamoglu asli işin yolları açmak boş isleri bırak...pic.twitter.com/7JvHDEr7zp#istanbuldakar #istanbul #ReisYaparChpBakar— 8.mehmet akif🇹🇷 (@7mustafa3) February 15, 2021
Ankara also suffered from a cyclone that paralyzed traffic in the capital and resulted in an increased number of road accidents. Engineering companies are currently working to manage the consequences of the weather conditions.
The Istanbul and Ankara airports are operating as normal, though some flights have been delayed.
According to the weather forecast, the snowfall in Istanbul and central Turkey may continue for up to five days.
