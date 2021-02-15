Videos, Photos Show Aftermath of Alleged 'Israeli Aggression' Near Syria's Damascus

Videos and photos allegedly capturing a moment of what was said by the state-run SANA news agency to be "Israeli aggression" near the country's capital city of Damascus emerged online in the early hours of Monday.
According to SANA, "strong explosions" were heard in the western suburbs of Damascus, following airstrikes said to have been carried out from the Golan Heights.
Footage allegedly captured the moment of the attack, revealing what appears to be a missile shining in the dark sky above the capital city and landing somewhere in the vicinity, causing a bright explosion.
At the moment and captured with my camera! #Israel is bombing #Damascus, #Syria again!— Tarek Akram Tawil (@TarekTawil21) February 14, 2021
During the past 40 days, at least one military aggression a week by #Israel on #Syria!#IsraeliCrimes pic.twitter.com/oACVa51WoJ
#Video || #SANA .. From our air defenses confronting the Israeli aggression in the atmosphere around the city of Damascus pic.twitter.com/XmzsOBvfPj— 24/7 News (Middle East Observer) (@Boomdotnews) February 15, 2021
Photos depicting the aftermath of the explosion were shared in social media.
Photo: Huge explosions in #Damascus, #Syria following Israel airstrike pic.twitter.com/jnBqFqzsbg— Terror Alarm (@terror_alarm) February 15, 2021
Photo for one of the explosions around the Syrian capital #Damascus due to the Israeli’s air strikes few minutes ago. https://t.co/CXJlpRhjmL pic.twitter.com/wPlZCfjcU8— Asaad Hanna (@AsaadHannaa) February 15, 2021
The #israeli airstrikes location in western #Damascus from Dummar suburbs view. pic.twitter.com/QFby06UpoG— Majd Fahd 🇸🇾 (@Syria_Protector) February 15, 2021
It was said that a majority of missiles were repelled by Syrian air defense systems. There is no immediate information on casualties or damage.
All comments
Show new comments (0)