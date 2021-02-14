IDF Rolls Out 'Last-Minute Valentine's Day Card' on Behalf of Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday offered a sweet option for those who need a "last-minute" Valentine's card, "winking" to Tel Aviv's long-time adversary, Hezbollah, and its current secretary general, Hassan Nasrallah.
"Hezbollah decided we’re the perfect ones... to terrorize", IDF tweeted. "If you need a last-minute Valentine’s Day card, here’s a groundbreaking greeting on behalf of Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary General of Hezbollah"
The memeficated 'Valentine card' featuring Nasrallah offers a greeting pun: "are you a tunnel? cause I'm digging you", in an apparent reference to cross-border subterranean passages into Israel created by Hezbollah.
Hezbollah decided we’re the perfect ones... to terrorize.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 14, 2021
If you need a last-minute Valentine’s Day card, here’s a groundbreaking greeting on behalf of Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary General of Hezbollah: pic.twitter.com/olU0ZBpuBA
In 2018, Israel launched Operation Northern Shield, aimed at locating and destroying tunnels dug into northern parts of Israel from southern Lebanon, believed by Tel Aviv to be facilities for transporting militants and weapons into the Jewish state.
All comments
Show new comments (0)