Register
19:16 GMT11 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Anti-aircraft defense system S-400 Triumph

    Turkey Refuses to Ditch Russian S-400s After Biden Cabinet Confirms It Will Maintain Sanctions

    © Sputnik / Sergey Malgavko
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    1152
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107923/88/1079238800_0:98:2966:1766_1200x675_80_0_0_49b01f0b7dfc7ff6ab86efd249e47cce.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202102111082047729-turkey-refuses-to-ditch-russian-s-400s-after-biden-cabinet-confirms-it-will-maintain-sanctions/

    Previously, the Democrat's team revealed that he is not planning to overturn the policy of punishing Turkey over the acquisition of Russian air defence systems initiated under Republican Donald Trump. Biden's administration accused Turkey of not acting like a NATO ally by buying weapons from Moscow.

    Turkey is not planning to renege on the S-400 air defence systems it bought from Russia, a spokesman for the country's president, Ibrahim Kalin, has stated in an interview with TRT Haber.

    The spokesman stressed that the decision to buy the air defences from Russia was not made overnight and recalled that the contract had been signed before the US signed into law its Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, allowing the White House to introduce sanctions against countries buying weapons from states deemed "adversary" by Washington - namely Russia and China.

    Military vehicles and equipment, parts of the S-400 air defense systems, are unloaded from a Russian transport aircraft, at Murted military airport in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, July 12, 2019
    © AP Photo
    Military vehicles and equipment, parts of the S-400 air defense systems, are unloaded from a Russian transport aircraft, at Murted military airport in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, July 12, 2019

    Kalin said that Ankara expressed readiness to negotiate on the issue with Biden's administration, but the process has not been started yet. He added that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan might meet his American counterpart soon.

    Biden Not Planning to Find Compromise on S-400s With Turkey

    Biden's cabinet members earlier announced they are not planning to lift the punishment for the S-400 acquisition from Turkey, maintaining the freeze of F-35 jets deliveries and keeping the sanctions against country's defence officials. They also indicated that Washington is not planning to create a joint working group with Ankara to resolve the disagreements between the two countries created by the purchase of the Russian air defence systems.

    An S-300 PMU-1 anti-aircraft missile launches during a Greek army military exercise near Chania on the island of Crete on December 13, 2013
    © AFP 2020 / Costas Metaxakis
    Turkey ‘Open to Negotiating’ With US on S-400s, Says Doesn’t Have to Keep Them Deployed Permanently

    The US claims the Russian air defences are incompatible with the NATO defence grid despite not having any problem with Greece installing S-300 – the predecessor of the S-400s Turkey bought. Washington further claimed that S-400s can detect vulnerabilities in F-35s and transmit the data on them to Moscow, despite Ankara and Kremlin denying such a claim. The White House insisted that Turkey must ditch the Russian systems and buy Patriots instead, despite previously stalling their sale during Barack Obama's administration. Ankara, however, strongly rejected the possibility of getting rid of S-400 systems calling their purchase a sovereign right of Turkey.

    Related:

    Turkey ‘Open to Negotiating’ With US on S-400s, Says Doesn’t Have to Keep Them Deployed Permanently
    Iran's Foreign Minister Slams US S-400 Sanctions Against Turkey, Says Washington Addicted to Them
    US National Security Advisor Voices Concerns Over Turkey's S-400 Purchases
    Pentagon: Decision to Purchase S-400 Is 'Inconsistent With Turkey’s Commitments as US, NATO Ally'
    Washington Not Planning to Create Working Group on S-400 With Turkey, US Envoy Says
    'Our Position Has Not Changed': Biden to Keep Freeze on F-35 Sales to Turkey Over S-400 Purchase
    Tags:
    US sanctions, S-400, US, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A statue inside the fountain on Trafalgar Square in London is seen covered with icicles and frozen water as Storm Darcy affects large parts of the country on 8 February 2021.
    Frozen! Temperature Anomalies in Different Countries
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse