Register
19:16 GMT11 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The scene of the attack that killed prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, 27 November 2020.

    Top Iranian Nuclear Scientist’s Killing Last Year Was Mossad's Work, Report Claims

    WANA NEWS AGENCY
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/1b/1081297332_0:0:1500:844_1200x675_80_0_0_2dab1f21d117121176ac2e58c50ef739.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202102111082044750-top-iranian-nuclear-scientists-killing-last-year-was-mossads-work-report-claims/

    In December, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani accused Tel Aviv of being involved in the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, which Rouhani said was aimed to destabilise the region and provoke war in the final days of Trump’s “ill-fated” presidency.

    The killing of top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in late November 2020 was the work of the Mossad, the Jewish Chronicle newspaper has quoted unnamed intelligence sources as saying.

    The sources claimed that a one-tonne gun designed to kill the scientist had been smuggled into Iran “piece-by-piece” by the Israeli intelligence agency earlier last year.

    According to them, “the high-tech hit” was staged by a spy team of more than 20 agents, including Israeli and Iranian citizens, who conducted an ambush on Fakhrizadeh after a protracted and “meticulous” surveillance operation.

    “The team built up an extremely detailed, minute-by-minute plan. For eight months, they breathed with the guy, woke up with him, slept with him, travelled with him. They would have smelled his aftershave every morning, if he had used aftershave,” one of the sources asserted, referring to the scientist.

    The insiders argued that the spy team knew Fakhrizadeh’s “daily route, speed and timing, and they knew exactly which doors they would use to get out”.

    Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.
    © Wikipedia / Tasnim News Agency
    Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

    The team members reportedly used a state-of-the-art remote-controlled gun, which featured a small-sized bomb to allow the high-precision gun to self-destruct.

    The sources claimed that the weapon was so accurate that neither Fakhrizadeh’s wife nor any of his security team were harmed in the attack, which saw a volley of 13 bullets mutilating the scientist.

    “There were several ways to operate but this one was the most accurate. It was the most elegant way to make sure that the target will be hit, and only [Fakhrizadeh]. The objective was to avoid harming anyone else. Their security was not bad at all, but Mossad was much better. It was a major thing that happened, a dramatic operation,” the source said, adding that the agents then scattered and that none of them were caught.

    The remarks come after Iran’s president Hassan Rouhani once again in mid-December pointed the finger of blame at Israel for killing Fakhrizadeh, an assassination Rouhani claimed was meant to destabilise the region and provoke war in the final days of Donald Trump’s “ill-fated” presidency.

    A picture taken on November 10, 2019, shows an Iranian flag in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, during an official ceremony to kick-start works on a second reactor at the facility. - Bushehr is Iran's only nuclear power station and is currently running on imported fuel from Russia that is closely monitored by the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency.
    © AFP 2020 / ATTA KENARE
    Iran May Reverse Religious Ruling Banning Nukes if Israel, US Act Aggressively - Ex-Diplomat
    The scientist’s killing on 27 November escalated tensions between Tehran and the US-Israeli alliance further. Senior Iranian officials, including Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, immediately accused Tel Aviv of the attack, and Israel’s top brass has so far remained silent on the matter.

    At the same time, Israeli officials expressed concerns that Iran may retaliate, warning of possible attacks on Israeli diplomatic missions, ballistic missile strikes, or the use of “proxies” in Syria, Lebanon, and Gaza.

    The US-Iranian tensions have been on the rise since Washington withdrew unilaterally from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and the reinstatement of crippling American economic sanctions on the Islamic Republic in May 2018. The tensions escalated in early January 2020, when top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike authorised by then-President Trump.

    Related:

    Former US National Security Adviser Says Israel May Launch Pre-emptive Strike on Iran Post-Trump
    Iran Warns Israel Against Crossing Red Line Amid Reports of Sub Deployment to Persian Gulf
    Israel Slams Iran's 'Nonsense' Allegations That It Seeks to Trick US Into War
    Iran's Envoy to Egypt Claims US and Israel Seek to Sow Division in Arab World
    Tags:
    tensions, spy, killing, Mossad, assassination, Donald Trump, Iran, Israel, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A statue inside the fountain on Trafalgar Square in London is seen covered with icicles and frozen water as Storm Darcy affects large parts of the country on 8 February 2021.
    Frozen! Temperature Anomalies in Different Countries
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse