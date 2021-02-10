Register
18:48 GMT10 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    From left: Former US Presidents George H.W. Bush, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter at the White House in Washington, Jan. 7, 2009.

    Zarif: Biden Has ‘Fleeting’ Window of Opportunity to Repair Four Decades of Failed US Iran Policy

    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105843/70/1058437096_0:203:3888:2390_1200x675_80_0_0_61417ecf4d762d13bea2e671a01c29ec.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202102101082036732-zarif-biden-has-fleeting-window-of-opportunity-to-repair-four-decades-of-failed-us-iran-policy/

    Since taking office, the Biden administration has sent conflicting signals on US plans to rejoin to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal, simultaneously demanding Iran’s return to compliance with the agreement while warning that Tehran could be “weeks” away from building a bomb. Iran says it won’t budge until US sanctions are lifted.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has addressed the Biden administration on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the Iranian Revolution of 1979, urging the new president not to repeat the mistakes of his predecessors.

    “Donald Trump betted on the myth that Iran is a nation that can be forced to choose between collapse and submission. We have all seen the outcome of that bet. But Trump was not the first nor the second, but in fact the seventh consecutive US president who has made and lost the exact same wager,” Zarif said in a speech recorded to camera on Tuesday and uploaded to Twitter on Wednesday.

    “With a new administration in Washington there is an opportunity to try a new approach. But the current window is fleeting,” the diplomat warned.

    According to Zarif, unless the US takes immediate steps to lift sanctions and rejoin the nuclear agreement, Iran would be compelled, “in accordance with our rights within the JCPOA,” to continue to develop its nuclear programme, and to reduce its cooperation with International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors.

    This “remedial action” “can be averted only if the United States decides to learn from Trump’s maximum failure, rather than lean on it,” the foreign minister stressed.

    Revolution Anniversary

    IRGC
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Iranians Rally in Tehran Marking Islamic Revolution Anniversary
    Dubbing the Iranian uprisings of 1979 a “great popular revolution” which succeeded “without reliance on any external power or the leadership of any armed group” and “through a sole reliance on people power,” Zarif praised the Islamic Republic’s successes, including the creation of what he said was “the most extensive local industrial base and homegrown scientific and technological prowess. We have achieved this, and much more, in the face of the longest and most extensive campaign of economic terrorism in recent history.”

    11 February, 1979 is considered the date of the final victory of the Islamic Revolution in a year-long struggle against the monarchist regime of US-installed dictator Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. The Middle Eastern nation was officially proclaimed the Islamic Republic of Iran in April 1979 following a referendum.

    Related:

    White House: US Would Rejoin Iran Nuke Deal if Tehran Fully Complies With Agreement
    Iran’s Intelligence Minister Reveals Circumstance Under Which Tehran Would Pursue Nukes
    Israeli Intelligence General: Iran Could Make Nuclear Bomb in Two Years
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Members of the Burmese community in Taipei protest against the Myanmar military coup in Little Burma, home to many of Taiwan's Burmese immigrants, in Taipei, Taiwan, 6 February 2021.
    Massive Rallies Against Myanmar Military Coup Held Worldwide
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse