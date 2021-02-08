'Bedouine' Suspects Reportedly Use Stolen Car to Break Into Israeli Air Force Base

Israel's Nevatim air force base hosts US-made Lockeed-Martin F-35 aircraft, along with multiple other types of military planes. A search for the purported trespassers is ongoing.

Several reportedly Bedouine suspects on Monday stole a car in the Israeli city of Dimona and broke into the Nevatim air force base, leaving the car in the vicinity, according to multiple Israeli media reports.

While the three reported trespassers remain at large, 13 News said that they entered the military base through gates that had been opened for another vehicle. The stolen car driven by the suspects was damaged by tire spikes, and, as police arrived at the scene, the three spotted the officers and reportedly fled on foot.

The base was said to have been "darkened" and soldiers were instructed to stay in their quarters.

According to the reports, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and police are searching for the suspects, who are thought to still be inside the base. Video of helicopters allegedly joining the search were shared online.

A photo of the alleged hijacked car used to break into the Nevatim base also emerged in social media.

Helicopters joined in the search for the Bedouin suspect who broke into the Nevatim Airbase with a stolen car over an hour ago, essential assets secure. pic.twitter.com/iXHBpVAMaL — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) February 8, 2021

​According to local media, the police received reports of a stolen vehicle in the city of Dimona in southern Israel. The car was later spotted near the Nevatim base.

The air force military facility is known to be where Israel's Lockeed Martin F-35 fleet is currently based.