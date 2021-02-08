Register
07:25 GMT08 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech at the Knesset (Israeli Parliament) in Jerusalem on December 22, 2020.

    A Bid to Oust a Successful PM? Twitterians Split as Netanyahu Trial Kicks Off in Jerusalem

    © AFP 2020 / YONATHAN SINDEL
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/08/1082013722_0:0:3073:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_9e0da6f0dee62b9bb952846993f67313.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202102081082013751-a-bid-to-oust-a-successful-pm-twitterians-split-as-netanyahu-trial-kicks-off-in-jerusalem/

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has received a warm embrace from many tweeps, who feel he has been wrongly accused of breach of trust, bribery, and corruption. But some believe the resumption of his trial is a historic day and that in the end, he will be sentenced to prison.

    After being postponed due to another surge in coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial is finally set to resume later today, under a heavy security presence.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner (not pictured), in Jerusalem December 21, 2020.
    © REUTERS / RONEN ZVULUN
    Netanyahu's Former Attorney Explains Why Israeli PM May Still Win Corruption Trial
    The Israeli prime minister is expected to attend the hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. local time at the Jerusalem District Court, where judges will concentrate on logistical procedures in his three graft probes that include receiving illegal gifts from a rich donor and securing positive coverage for himself and his family.

    Netanyahu rejects the allegations and is expected to claim his innocence once he arrives at the district court, accompanied by a number of his party members, just like the previous time the PM showed up for his hearing.

    But unlike before, this time around supporters are not expected to stage rallies and demonstrations in favour of the prime minister, especially not after Netanyahu released a video on Sunday urging them not to come for fear of spreading the coronavirus.

    "I know that you are planning to come to the court tomorrow. I know that you want to strengthen me in front of the tailored cases full of lies against me. But we are at a moment when the coronavirus mutation keeps on spreading, in the world and here in Israel, and for the sake of your own health, I am asking you not to come tomorrow", he said.

    Words of Support

    Meanwhile, hours before the resumption of the trial, Twitter started buzzing, with tweeps taking to social media platform to discuss the upcoming trial. And as is often the case, Twitter users have been largely split between those who support the prime minister and those who don't.

    "The trial of Netanyahu will be remembered forever. He is innocent", wrote one tweep.
    Another user wrote: "in any other normal state, the trial of Netanyahu would have been scrapped and the paper [used for the indictment bill] would be used as drafts in a printer".
    "... we need to say this obvious and simple truth. Netanyahu is facing trail not because of his talks with Mozes. Not because of him receiving bottles of champagne. Not because of corruption and getting positive coverage. He is facing a trial because of one reason only: because the junta decided to oust the right-wing's most successful prime minister".

    This anti-establishment sentiment is nothing new and in the past the prime minister himself has accused the judiciary, the police, and the media of building cases against him, prompting thousands of Israelis to take to the streets in support of him.

    "Crime" Minister?

    But for many others, Netanyahu's allegations are a blunt lie, and this is the reason why some tweeps are supportive of the idea of him finally going to court.

    "...the State of Israel against Benjamin Netanyahu this morning. A historic day for the criminal at the court", wrote a tweep.
    "The verdict of Netanyahu should be like the one of [former Prime Minister Ehud] Olmert, and like [former President Moshe] Katzav..." stated another tweep, listing several high profile Israeli politicians who have been tried and found guilty.

    Liberal circles in Israel find it hard to accept that a man with three graft probes remains in his seat and plans to continue doing so even after a fourth round of parliamentarian races set for 23 March.

    For them, he is not only accused in a series of graft probes. Many blame Netanyahu for the deep health and economic crises triggered by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Others hold him responsible for widening the gaps and for splitting the Israeli society.

    Yet, for Netanyahu loyalists, which make up more than a million out of Israel's six million eligible voters, these accusations are groundless, and this is the reason why they vow to stick to the prime minister no matter what.

    "All those, who feel angry and helpless in the face of the evil and unjust Netanyahu trial... the decision will be at the ballot box. Vote Mahal [letters of Likud], Mahal, Mahal. Let those ballots rain".
    Tags:
    Israel, prime minister, trial, corruption, Benjamin Netanyahu
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A member of the Submergents group comes out of 37.4°F (3°C) water after taking the plunge in a pool carved from the ice on Lake Harriet in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on 30 January 2021. Members meet up early every morning to plunge into the cold water for three minutes and some up to 17 minutes. The submergents say the practice has various health benefits.
    Tempered by the Cold: Meet Intrepid 'Submergents' from Minnesota Unafraid to Plunge Into Icy Waters
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse