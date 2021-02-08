A Bid to Oust a Successful PM? Twitterians Split as Netanyahu Trial Kicks Off in Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has received a warm embrace from many tweeps, who feel he has been wrongly accused of breach of trust, bribery, and corruption. But some believe the resumption of his trial is a historic day and that in the end, he will be sentenced to prison.

After being postponed due to another surge in coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial is finally set to resume later today, under a heavy security presence.

The Israeli prime minister is expected to attend the hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. local time at the Jerusalem District Court, where judges will concentrate on logistical procedures in his three graft probes that include receiving illegal gifts from a rich donor and securing positive coverage for himself and his family.

Netanyahu rejects the allegations and is expected to claim his innocence once he arrives at the district court, accompanied by a number of his party members, just like the previous time the PM showed up for his hearing.

But unlike before, this time around supporters are not expected to stage rallies and demonstrations in favour of the prime minister, especially not after Netanyahu released a video on Sunday urging them not to come for fear of spreading the coronavirus.

אני יודע שאתם מתכננים להגיע מחר לבית המשפט. אני יודע שאתם רוצים לחזק אותי מול התיקים התפורים והשקריים נגדי. אבל אנחנו בזמן של מוטציה מתפשטת בעולם, גם בארץ, ולכן למען בריאותכם אני מבקש מכם - אל תגיעו מחר. pic.twitter.com/q0Sia9naV1 — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) February 7, 2021

"I know that you are planning to come to the court tomorrow. I know that you want to strengthen me in front of the tailored cases full of lies against me. But we are at a moment when the coronavirus mutation keeps on spreading, in the world and here in Israel, and for the sake of your own health, I am asking you not to come tomorrow", he said.

כולם כבר רואים שמסע הצייד נגדי מתפורר, כולם מבינים שזהו ניסיון שקוף להפיל ראש ממשלה חזק מהימין ובכך להמליך ממשלת שמאל בראשות לפיד. בגלל הרדיפה של הימין אנחנו ננצח עוד יותר בגדול! — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) February 7, 2021

Words of Support

Meanwhile, hours before the resumption of the trial, Twitter started buzzing, with tweeps taking to social media platform to discuss the upcoming trial. And as is often the case, Twitter users have been largely split between those who support the prime minister and those who don't.

"The trial of Netanyahu will be remembered forever. He is innocent", wrote one tweep.

משפט נתניהו יזכר לדראון עולם הוא זכאי! — אור חיים (@orchaimbar) February 7, 2021

Another user wrote: "in any other normal state, the trial of Netanyahu would have been scrapped and the paper [used for the indictment bill] would be used as drafts in a printer".

בכל מדינה מתוקנת היו מבטלים לאלתר את משפט נתניהו ומשתמשים בעשרות אלפי דפי כתב האישום כנייר טיוטא למדפסת. — אילן אבוחצירא (@ilanotinshur) February 7, 2021

"... we need to say this obvious and simple truth. Netanyahu is facing trail not because of his talks with Mozes. Not because of him receiving bottles of champagne. Not because of corruption and getting positive coverage. He is facing a trial because of one reason only: because the junta decided to oust the right-wing's most successful prime minister".

לקראת התייצבותו של נתניהו, מחר, בבית המשפט, צריך לומר את האמת הבהירה והפשוטה:



הוא עומד למשפט

לא בגלל השיחות עם מוזס

לא בגלל שמפניות

לא בגלל 'שוחד של סיקור חיובי'



הוא עומד למשפט, מסיבה אחת ויחידה:



החונטה החליטה להדיח בכל מחיר את ראש הממשלה המוצלח ביותר של הימין#משפט_פוליטי — אהרן דב הלפרין (@adhalperin) February 7, 2021

This anti-establishment sentiment is nothing new and in the past the prime minister himself has accused the judiciary, the police, and the media of building cases against him, prompting thousands of Israelis to take to the streets in support of him.

"Crime" Minister?

But for many others, Netanyahu's allegations are a blunt lie, and this is the reason why some tweeps are supportive of the idea of him finally going to court.

"...the State of Israel against Benjamin Netanyahu this morning. A historic day for the criminal at the court", wrote a tweep.

לפי התגובה הנעלבת והאלימה מבין שגנבה ואתה נעלב בשבילה

חחחח. מדינת ישראל נגד בנימין בן צילה נתניהו הבוקר. יום היסטורי של המושחת בבית משפט. — יואב (@XDjvfQBLysYDN4J) February 8, 2021

"The verdict of Netanyahu should be like the one of [former Prime Minister Ehud] Olmert, and like [former President Moshe] Katzav..." stated another tweep, listing several high profile Israeli politicians who have been tried and found guilty.

דין נתניהו כדין אולמרט, כדין קצב, כדין דרעי, כדין הירשזון, כדין ביניזרי. — חנה קים (@hkim14050017) February 7, 2021

Liberal circles in Israel find it hard to accept that a man with three graft probes remains in his seat and plans to continue doing so even after a fourth round of parliamentarian races set for 23 March.

For them, he is not only accused in a series of graft probes. Many blame Netanyahu for the deep health and economic crises triggered by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Others hold him responsible for widening the gaps and for splitting the Israeli society.

Yet, for Netanyahu loyalists, which make up more than a million out of Israel's six million eligible voters, these accusations are groundless, and this is the reason why they vow to stick to the prime minister no matter what.

"All those, who feel angry and helpless in the face of the evil and unjust Netanyahu trial... the decision will be at the ballot box. Vote Mahal [letters of Likud], Mahal, Mahal. Let those ballots rain".