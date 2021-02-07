Iran Nuke Deal: Compensation Was Never Pre-Condition for Agreement's Revival, Zarif Says

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Sunday that compensation was never a pre-condition for the revival of JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), aka Iranian nuclear deal.
He added that Tehran will cease abiding by the deal’s additional protocol on 21 February, noting that this step will be reversible.
Earlier in the day, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that his country will return to compliance with the terms of the JCPOA only if the US lifts its crushing sanctions first.
On Saturday, Zarif said that Washington "has little time" to restore the JCPOA to full working order. He added that recent legislation in Iran's parliament will soon force the government to toughen its stance on the nuclear accord if the US fails to act.
