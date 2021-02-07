Register
07:51 GMT07 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Oct. 11, 2018, an Israeli flag in front of the village of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights. Syria slammed President Donald Trump's abrupt declaration that Washington will recognise Israel's sovereignty over the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, saying Friday March 22, 2019, the statement was irresponsible and a threat to international peace and stability

    As ICC Okays Probe Into Israel's Alleged War Crimes, Tweeps Are Divided Over Ruling

    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107376/07/1073760769_0:207:4110:2519_1200x675_80_0_0_40ecb31e1ea8c3dd6b2ae2e84d4a70c8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202102071082004000-as-icc-okays-probe-into-israels-alleged-war-crimes-tweeps-are-divided-over-ruling/

    For some, the move of the International Criminal Court was justified because it would put an end to the "craziness that's happening in Israel". But for others, it is yet another act of injustice and bias against the Jewish state that should be rejected.

    On Friday, the International Criminal Court decided to allow a probe into Israel's activities in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip, saying possible war crimes have been committed in the area.

    Israel has not signed the Rome Statute and thus is not part of the ICC. Nevertheless, the practical meaning of the decision is that the body could not only open a series of investigations into the Jewish state's conduct, but also issue warrants and bring those it deems responsible to justice. 

    The move has already prompted approval among Palestinians and stirred a barrage of criticism from Israeli politicians, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself, who blasted the decision as an act of "pure anti-Semitism".

    In Court We Trust 

    But Israeli tweeps, who took to social media to discuss the ruling, have been split over the issue. There have also been those who supported the ICC’s move.

    "Only a court like the one in The Hague can put an end to the craziness that is happening here", one tweep wrote.

    "Maybe taking us to court is not such a bad idea after all. Maybe it will clear us from the real war criminals, who in civilian life have turned into peace criminals".
     

    "OK, so if Israel is indeed not committing any crimes, what's the problem to open a probe to check that? If it is indeed true, the court will reach the same conclusion, no?” asked another Twitter user. 

    Double Standards

    But not everyone was excited at the prospect of Israeli soldiers, politicians, and officers facing criminal charges, and some tweeps vented anger at the international body and its alleged bias against Israel.

    "The hunting season has started. Everyone can try to weaken the Jewish state until its final annihilation. And there will always be useful idiots, who will blame the Jews who [allegedly] brought this on themselves".
     
    "I don't think there is a reason to be happy about the fact that Israel can be sued... I have nothing to hide. I am sure there were no war crimes. There might have been some instances of injustice. But not war crimes. If The Hague comes to probe Israel before it investigates Hamas, Syria and North Korea, then something is wrong there".

    The feeling of persecution has become common among conservative circles of Israel that believe the ICC and other international bodies such as the UN and the various EU institutions are after the Jewish state.

    And now with the prospect of Israelis facing trial at The Hague getting closer, these feelings of injustice and bias are only expected to grow. And this is also the reason why many tweeps are saying they have nobody to rely on but themselves.

    "The decision of The Hague is just another reminder that the international community doesn't think that Jews have the right for self-determination. And this is why we can only rely on ourselves..."
     

    Others are pinning their hope on Netanyahu and his ability to steer the country through yet another crisis.

    "The decision of The Hague should worry every Israeli who served in the territories. When you go to cast your ballot, think we'll about who can handle the court better: Netanyahu or Yair Lapid [head of opposition]".
     
    Tags:
    International Criminal Court (ICC), International Criminal Court, probe, war crime, The Hague, court, ICC, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A member of the Submergents group comes out of 37.4°F (3°C) water after taking the plunge in a pool carved from the ice on Lake Harriet in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on 30 January 2021. Members meet up early every morning to plunge into the cold water for three minutes and some up to 17 minutes. The submergents say the practice has various health benefits.
    Tempered by the Cold: Meet Intrepid 'Submergents' from Minnesota Unafraid to Plunge Into Icy Waters
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse