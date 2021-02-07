As ICC Okays Probe Into Israel's Alleged War Crimes, Tweeps Are Divided Over Ruling

For some, the move of the International Criminal Court was justified because it would put an end to the "craziness that's happening in Israel". But for others, it is yet another act of injustice and bias against the Jewish state that should be rejected.

On Friday, the International Criminal Court decided to allow a probe into Israel's activities in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip, saying possible war crimes have been committed in the area.

Israel has not signed the Rome Statute and thus is not part of the ICC. Nevertheless, the practical meaning of the decision is that the body could not only open a series of investigations into the Jewish state's conduct, but also issue warrants and bring those it deems responsible to justice.

The move has already prompted approval among Palestinians and stirred a barrage of criticism from Israeli politicians, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself, who blasted the decision as an act of "pure anti-Semitism".

In Court We Trust

But Israeli tweeps, who took to social media to discuss the ruling, have been split over the issue. There have also been those who supported the ICC’s move.

"Only a court like the one in The Hague can put an end to the craziness that is happening here", one tweep wrote.

רק בית משפט כמו האג יכול לשים סוף לטירוף שקורה כאן. — Ruthy Even Ofir (@EvenRuthy) February 6, 2021

"Maybe taking us to court is not such a bad idea after all. Maybe it will clear us from the real war criminals, who in civilian life have turned into peace criminals".



אולי האג לא רעיון כל כך רע. ייתכן שיטהר אותנו מפני פודעי מלחמה אמיתיים שהפכו באזרחות לפושעי שלום — דלית סוטר - גב"ח (@nfsgalibh) February 6, 2021

"OK, so if Israel is indeed not committing any crimes, what's the problem to open a probe to check that? If it is indeed true, the court will reach the same conclusion, no?” asked another Twitter user.

סבבה, אז אם ישראל לא מבצעת פשעי מלחמה מה הבעיה שבית הדין בהאג יבדוק, הרי אם זה נכון הוא יגיע לאותה מסקנה, לא? — Karen Haber (@KarenLHaber) February 6, 2021

Double Standards

But not everyone was excited at the prospect of Israeli soldiers, politicians, and officers facing criminal charges, and some tweeps vented anger at the international body and its alleged bias against Israel.

"The hunting season has started. Everyone can try to weaken the Jewish state until its final annihilation. And there will always be useful idiots, who will blame the Jews who [allegedly] brought this on themselves".



בואו נשמח שביידן נבחר. ואחר כך נבכה שבית הדין של האג.

זו תוצאה ישירה של ביידן.

נפתחה עונת הצייד על מדינת היהודים, כל אחד רשאי לנסות להחליש אותה עד לסיחולה המלא.

ותמיד יהיו אידיוטים שימושיים שיאשימו את היהודים שהביאו את זה על עצמם. — Ronen Hadar (@HadarRonen) February 6, 2021

"I don't think there is a reason to be happy about the fact that Israel can be sued... I have nothing to hide. I am sure there were no war crimes. There might have been some instances of injustice. But not war crimes. If The Hague comes to probe Israel before it investigates Hamas, Syria and North Korea, then something is wrong there".

אני לא רואה שום סיבה לשמוח מזה שתובעים את ישראל(מלבד מה שאתה אמרת,שזה נגד נתניהו,ואני ממש לא מסכים עם זה)

אין לי מה להסתיר,אין לי ספק שאין פשעי מלחמה.אולי יש מקרים לא צודקים,אבל פשעי מלחמה ממש לא.אם האג חוקר את ישראל לפני שהוא חוקר את חמאס,סוריה או צ.קוריאה כנראה שמשהו דפוק שם — Yotam🇮🇱יותם (@__Yotam) February 6, 2021

The feeling of persecution has become common among conservative circles of Israel that believe the ICC and other international bodies such as the UN and the various EU institutions are after the Jewish state.

And now with the prospect of Israelis facing trial at The Hague getting closer, these feelings of injustice and bias are only expected to grow. And this is also the reason why many tweeps are saying they have nobody to rely on but themselves.

"The decision of The Hague is just another reminder that the international community doesn't think that Jews have the right for self-determination. And this is why we can only rely on ourselves..."



האג זו תזכורת שמבחינת העולם ליהודים אין זכות להגדרה עצמית ולמדינה שתגן עליהם ולכן אנחנו חייבים לסמוך רק על עצמנו. עצוב שיש חלקים מאיתנו שתומכים בזה. — sidekick (@sidekic12925321) February 6, 2021

Others are pinning their hope on Netanyahu and his ability to steer the country through yet another crisis.

"The decision of The Hague should worry every Israeli who served in the territories. When you go to cast your ballot, think we'll about who can handle the court better: Netanyahu or Yair Lapid [head of opposition]".

