Register
12:33 GMT06 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Iran's armed forces fires a missile during its air defense war game in the Isfahan province south of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2009

    Iran Unveils Plant Producing Cutting-Edge Shoulder-Launched Assault Weapons

    © AP Photo / Amir Hosseini
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 50
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/02/1080951455_0:208:2000:1333_1200x675_80_0_0_333ddc761653fc662ae43a52321fbe62.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202102061081998575-iran-unveils-plant-producing-cutting-edge-shoulder-launched-assault-weapons/

    Last year, Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami unveiled a spate of new ballistic and cruise missiles designed and manufactured in the Islamic Republic. One such missile was named after Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian general killed by a US drone strike in January 2020.

    Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, has attended the opening of factories in Iran producing state-of-the-art shoulder-fired missiles and hybrid solid fuel for various types of rockets.

    Speaking at an unveiling ceremony on Saturday, Baqeri praised the facility as "one of the most unique plants in the region producing short-range air defence missiles".

    He explained that the domestically-made portable rocket launchers designed for air defence-related missions, feature advanced laser technologies for navigation and control, among other things.

    A long-range Qadr ballistic missile is launched in the Alborz mountain range in northern Iran on March 9, 2016. (File)
    © AFP 2020 / Mahmood Hosseini /TASNIM NEWS
    A long-range Qadr ballistic missile is launched in the Alborz mountain range in northern Iran on March 9, 2016. (File)

    Baqeri also took part in another ceremony to open a hybrid solid propellant factory, which will supply fuel for various types of missiles used in ground warfare.

    The general underscored the necessity of extending the range and speed of such missiles fired in ground combat, adding that the new solid fuel is expected to boost the power of tactical ground-to-ground, anti-tank, and air defence projectiles.

    Last year, Iran rolled out a host of sophisticated ballistic and cruise missiles designed and manufactured in the Islamic Republic, including the Qasem Soleimani surface-to-surface missile.

    It was named after the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, who was killed in a US drone strike.

    Kowsar jet
    © CC BY 4.0 / Tasnim News
    Iran May Unveil New Domestically-Made Fighter Jet ‘in the Near Future’ in Face of US Sanctions
    The killing further escalated the already tense relations between Tehran and Washington, which have been in a downward spiral since the latter's unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and the reinstatement of tough economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

    Tehran has repeatedly resisted US and European pressure to reduce its missile power, underscoring the need to defend itself against foreign aggression and saying that Iran's missile programme "cannot and will not be negotiated".

    The Islamic Republic reportedly possesses more than 1,000 short- and medium-range missiles, and is thought to have ramped up its development and production following the US exit from the JCPOA.

    Related:

    Iran Shows Off New Missiles: One is Named After General Soleimani, Killed in US Drone Strike
    Iran Aims to Upgrade Air-Launched Cruise Missiles So They Can Hit Targets Beyond 1,000 Kilometres
    Iran Set to Unveil New Chopper, Drone and Missile-Laden Warship Capable of Reaching US Coast
    Tags:
    production, missiles, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Qasem Soleimani, armed forces, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A young man walks in an empty St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Gondolas and other vessels are moored instead of preparing for Carnival's popular boat parade in the lagoon. Alleys are eerily empty. Venetians and the city's few visitors stroll must be masked in public places, indoors and out, under a nationwide mandate.
    Empty Spaces and Abandoned Places: Venice Deserted as Traditional Carnival Held Without Tourists
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse