Register
20:55 GMT05 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The U.S. Consulate in Jerusalem. The building will further house the U.S. Embassy

    US Embassy in Jerusalem Made Permanent by Senate as Massive Construction Project Pushes Ahead

    © Sputnik / Amit Sha'al
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106442/57/1064425753_0:160:3072:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_530976a109630cc4c23463f9d4fdeab7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202102051081993015-us-embassy-in-jerusalem-made-permanent-by-senate-as-massive-construction-project-pushes-ahead/

    Shortly after taking office last month, US President Joe Biden reversed his predecessor's policy by re-establishing relations with the Palestine Liberation Organization, including funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency. However, Biden's shedding of Donald Trump-era precedents will only go so far.

    In a late Thursday night vote, 97 US senators voted to make Jerusalem the permanent home of the US embassy in Israel. Meanwhile, the facility was already planning a vast $600 million expansion project.

    The only lawmakers to dissent on the issue were Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Tom Carper (D-DE). The measure was added to the larger $1.9 trillion budget bill that is also the vehicle for US President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief package.

    In February 2020, during the Democratic Presidential Primary race, Sanders said that if elected president, he would consider returning the embassy to Tel Aviv, as Jerusalem is not held to be legal Israeli territory by the United Nations.

    “Sadly, tragically, in Israel, through [Israeli Prime Minister] Bibi Netanyahu, you have a reactionary racist who is now running that country,” Sanders said at the time. “I happen to believe that what our foreign policy in the Mideast should be about is absolutely protecting the independence and security of Israel. But you cannot ignore the suffering of the Palestinian people.”

    However, Warren has never directly spoken in favor of moving the embassy, saying only that “We should let the parties determine the capitals themselves.”

    Former US President Donald Trump announced the move in 2018 after recognizing Israel’s long-standing claim that Jerusalem is its capital. Israel captured the city in the 1967 war with Jordan, when it also seized the West Bank, Golan Heights, Gaza Strip and Sinai Peninsula. However, the United Nations has repeatedly condemned the move, saying the annexation of Jerusalem and occupation of other territories are illegal under international law.

    Palestinians also claim Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state. Much of the city's Arab population was driven out after the Israeli conquest thanks to neighborhood demolitions, restrictive laws, and police harassment.

    The decision to recognize Jerusalem and move the embassy helped spark a new wave of Palestinian resistance, including the Great March of Return, a prolonged struggle at the Israel-Gaza border by refugees demanding to be allowed to return to lands from which they had been ousted by Israeli settlers that lasted nearly 18 months.

    Meanwhile, plans for a vast $600 million construction project to build two new facilities for the US embassy are moving forward. The city has recently granted two permits for new buildings, the Jerusalem Post reported.

    The US delegation presently operates out of the old consulate building, but the new facilities are larger; one will be the embassy building itself, while the other will contain housing for staff and recreational facilities, and possibly a new official residence for the US ambassador.

    Related:

    UAE Envoy Says Stopping Israeli Seizure of West Bank, Not F-35s From US, Motivated Israel Peace Deal
    Iran May Reverse Religious Ruling Banning Nukes if Israel, US Act Aggressively - Ex-Diplomat
    ICC Decides Its Jurisdiction Extends to Territories Controlled by Israel Since 1967 Six Day War
    Tags:
    Bernie Sanders, US Senate, Jerusalem, US Embassy, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A young man walks in an empty St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Gondolas and other vessels are moored instead of preparing for Carnival's popular boat parade in the lagoon. Alleys are eerily empty. Venetians and the city's few visitors stroll must be masked in public places, indoors and out, under a nationwide mandate.
    Empty Spaces and Abandoned Places: Venice Deserted as Traditional Carnival Held Without Tourists
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse