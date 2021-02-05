ICC Decides Its Jurisdiction Extends to Territories Controlled by Israel Since 1967 Six Day War

The International Criminal Court said it had decided by majority that its territorial jurisdiction in the situation in Palestine extends to territories occupied by Israel since 1967, namely Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. The court’s announcement paves the way for an investigation. However, the ICC noted that it is not "constitutionally competent" to determine matters of statehood that would bind the international community.
"By ruling on the territorial scope of its jurisdiction, the Chamber is neither adjudicating a border dispute under international law nor prejudging the question of any future borders. The Chamber's ruling is for the sole purpose of defining the Court's territorial jurisdiction", the ICC said in a statement.
The ICC prosecutor said there is “a reasonable basis” to believe that war crimes have been or are being committed in the West Bank by Israel and Hamas and has requested an investigation."[T]here are no substantial reasons to believe that an investigation would not serve the interests of justice”, reads the statement released by the ICC.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)