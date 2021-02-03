Videos: Syrian Air Defenses Repel Missiles in Southern Region, State Media Report

Israel has conducted a missile attack on Wednesday night targeting the southern part of Syria, which was repelled by the country's air defense, the Syrian state-affiliated SANA news agency reported.
According to SANA, the province of Quneitra in southern Syria was attacked by Israel. As shown on a video shared on Twitter, a projectile that appears to be a rocket is seen exploding in the night air.
#فيديو #سانا..— سانا عاجل (@SanaAjel) February 3, 2021
من تصدي دفاعاتنا الجوية للعــــدوان الإســرائيلي الذي يستهدف #المنطقة_الجنوبية pic.twitter.com/nw1q934OBp
#فيديو #سانا..— سانا عاجل (@SanaAjel) February 3, 2021
دفاعاتنا الجوية تتصدى لعد.وان إسر.ائيلي في #المنطقة_الجنوبية pic.twitter.com/xqvjbQLFWK
As reported by the local media, the Israel Defense Forces used fighter jets to conduct the airstrikes, and explosions were heard near Damascus International Airport.
דוווחים סורים: התקיפה של חיל האוויר הישראלי כעת בסוריה היא על כמה יעדים מלבד שדה התעופה הבינלאומי של דמשק. בשעות האחרונות נצפו שני מטוסים צבאיים איראניים פורקים משלוח נשק בסוריה. ניתן להעריך כי התקיפה הנטענת אינה תקיפת תגובה לירי טיל הקרקע האוויר בידי חיזבאללה לעבר המלט בצהריים. pic.twitter.com/eofwsmoffv— Or Heller אור הלר (@OrHeller) February 3, 2021
