Israeli Drone Explodes Over Southern Lebanon, Reports Suggest

An Israeli drone has been downed over southern Lebanon, local broadcasters reported, citing a security source. At the same time, the Israel Defence Forces stated that the aircraft was targeted by Lebanon, but managed to escape the fire and proceed with its mission.
"Recently, anti-aircraft fire from Lebanese territory was detected, trying to hit a drone during operations over Lebanon. The aircraft was not damaged and continued its mission", a tweet says.
לפני זמן קצר, זוהה ירי נ״מ משטח לבנון לעבר כלי טיס מאוייש מרחוק במהלך פעילות שגרתית מעל שטח לבנון. הכלי לא נפגע והמשיך במשימתו— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) February 3, 2021
Relations between the two countries remain especially tense since a 2020 drone attack in Beirut against a Hezbollah media office, which the Lebanese side blamed on Israel. Both Lebanon and Israel have repeatedly claimed they downed the drones of the opposite side, accusing each other of violating their airspace.
