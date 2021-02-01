Register
21:00 GMT01 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This picture released by the official website of the Iranian Defense Ministry on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, shows Iran's newest satellite-carrier rocket, called Zuljanah, before being launched at an undisclosed location, Iran. Iranian state TV on Monday aired the launch of the country's newest satellite-carrying rocket, called Zuljanah, which it said was able to reach a height of 500 km (310 miles) and is capable of carrying a 200-kilogram (440-pound) satellite. It did not launch a satellite into orbit. (Iranian Defense Ministry via AP)

    Video: Iran Tests New Solid Fuel Satellite Launch Vehicle

    © AP Photo / Iranian Defense Ministry
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 60
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/01/1081949647_0:70:3072:1798_1200x675_80_0_0_80ca220964c4d289ef9ccd35e04caec2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202102011081949308-video-iran-tests-new-solid-fuel-satellite-launch-vehicle-/

    Tensions between the US and Iran have been especially high ever since Trump in 2018 withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and reinstated harsh sanctions against Iran. The JCPOA stipulated that Iran would receive waivers from sanctions if it agreed to limit its nuclear programme.

    Iran on Monday shared a video of its new domestically-made satellite launch vehicle in action. It is the first Iranian-made carrier rocket powered by a solid-fuel engine, which makes it the country's most powerful.

    In a solid rocket, the "fuel and oxidizer are mixed together into a solid propellant which is packed into a solid cylinder," according to a blog post by NASA. 

    The three-stage rocket utilizes solid fuel in the first and second stages and fluid fuel in the third stage.

    The launch was aired on Iranian state TV on Monday. The rocket, named Zol Janah, is believed to reach a height of 310 miles, according to the Associated Press. In addition, the satellite carrier is 25.5 meters long and weighs 52 tons. The rocket did not launch a satellite into orbit. 

    According to Ahmad Hosseini, spokesperson for the country's Defense Ministry's space department, the rocket is capable of launching a single 220-kilogram satellite or up to 10 smaller ones, to the altitude of 500 kilometers [310 miles]. The ministry specified that the launch was experimental.

    Iran frequently tests its new military projects around national holidays. The country is expected to celebrate the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution later this month.

    Last month, Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif slammed former US President Donald Trump for imposing new sanctions on Iran’s metal industry, targeting companies in China, Europe and the United Kingdom.

    Tensions between the US and Iran continue to be high.

    In a Monday interview with NBC News, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that Iran was months away from developing a nuclear bomb, noting that the administration of US President Joe Biden will return to the Iran nuclear deal as long as Tehran returns to compliance, Al-Jazeera reported. 

    In addition, Blinken revealed that the US plans to negotiate a "longer and stronger" nuclear accord with the Middle Eastern country.

    However, Iran has said that it would not renegotiate the deal.

    “The nuclear accord is a multilateral international agreement ratified by UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which is non-negotiable and parties to it are clear and unchangeable,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told state media Saturday, Al-Jazeera reported.

    Related:

    Secretary of State Blinken Says Iran Could Be 'Weeks' From Having Material to Build Nuke
    Ahead of Trip to IDF Long-Range Strike HQ, Gantz Warns Israel Can’t Rule Out Attack on Nuclear Iran
    Armenian Health Ministry Authorises Russian Coronavirus Vaccine Sputnik V, RDIF Says
    US-Russia Nuclear Treaty Only First Step in Ensuring 'Future Existence' of Humanity, Professor Says
    ‘Get Ready for Big Revenge’: Death Threat Note to Israeli Envoy Reportedly Found at India Blast Site
    Tags:
    Iran Nuclear Deal, Nuclear Deal, nuclear, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar soldiers are seen inside City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar 1 February 2021.
    State of Emergency Declared in Myanmar
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse