IDF Thwarts Drug Smuggling Attempt at Egyptian Border - Photo

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have thwarted a drug-smuggling attempt at the Egyptian border.
The military forces shared the details of the operation on Twitter. They said that several suspected smugglers were arrested when they were trying to smuggle drugs worth millions of shekels from Egypt.
כוחות הביטחון סיכלו הברחת סמים בשווי מיליוני שקלים ועצרו מספר חשודים בהברחה. תצפיות צה"ל זיהו במהלך הלילה מספר חשודים שניסו להבריח סמים משטח מצרים לשטח ישראל במרחב החטיבה המרחבית "פארן" pic.twitter.com/J3rVf0HAZG— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) February 1, 2021
With the help of the Maglan unit, which specialises in operating deep in the enemy territory, IDF fighters rushed to the scene and arrested five suspects, prevented smuggling, and seized dozens of bags of drugs.
בסיוע יחידת מג"ן, לוחמי צה״ל קפצו לנקודה ועצרו חמישה חשודים. הלוחמים סיכלו את ההברחה ותפסו עשרות שקים המכילים סמים בשווי מיליוני שקלים. החשודים והשקים שנתפסו הועברו לטיפול וחקירת יחידת מג"ן במשטרת ישראל— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) February 1, 2021
