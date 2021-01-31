Register
18:18 GMT31 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    IDF Depth Corps personnel during training in Crete.

    Message to Iran? Israeli Defence Minister Visits HQ of Command Charged With Extraterritorial Ops

    © Photo : Israel Defence Force
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    2013
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1f/1081938564_0:8:1201:683_1200x675_80_0_0_af7f2c602dadf71e36d10271109c3e77.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202101311081938598-message-to-iran-israeli-defence-minister-visits-hq-of-command-charged-with-extraterritorial-ops/

    Israeli officials have urged the Biden administration to scrap plans to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal, claiming the agreement would eventually enable the Islamic Republic to build a nuclear bomb. Tehran has dismissed such claims in the past, and pointed out that Israel is the only country in the Middle East with an actual nuclear weapons arsenal.

    Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz paid a visit to the Depth Corps – the Israel Defence Force (IDF) command charged with carrying out operations far beyond Israel’s borders and deep inside enemy territory in wartime.

    The visit took place Sunday, and saw Gantz meeting with Depth Corps commander Itai Veruv and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi.

    “During the visit, the defence minister was shown changes that were made to the Corps since he decided to create it as chief of staff, the Corps’ operational plans, and the readiness of the different units that would carry them out,” his office said in a statement quoted by The Times of Israel.

    Gantz reportedly “thanked the soldiers and commanders of the Corps and the units that operate under it for their activities and their preparedness to give a response to a variety of new and challenging operational scenarios that face the State of Israel and the IDF.”

    In its reporting on the trip, the newspaper characterized the visit as a “veiled threat” to Iran, presumably over Tehran's alleged nuclear ambitions.

    Gantz reactivated the Depth Corps in 2011 while serving as Israel’s defence minister. Before then, the command operated in the 1980s before being subordinated to the IDF’s Southern Command in 1986. The command was reactivated amid IDF concerns about Iran. Its planners were also reportedly tasked with accounting for lessons learned by the military during the 2006 war in Lebanon, which saw Hezbollah militia units fighting the IDF into a stalemate before a ceasefire was signed.

    Depth Corps’ mission includes planning and carrying out strategic military operations deep inside enemy territory, including in countries bordering Israel, as well as countries further away, such as Iran, plus monitoring and preparing for ballistic missile attacks.

    Spat Over Secrecy

    Gantz got into a spat with Kohavi earlier this week after the chief of staff claimed that Iran was possibly just “weeks” away from building a nuclear bomb, blasted the Biden administration for its plans to return to the Iran nuclear deal, and promised to work on contingencies to ‘counter’ the threat. Gantz responded on Wednesday, accusing Kohavi of being indiscrete and saying that “red lines are drawn in closed rooms.”

    Israeli officials have spent the better part of the last decade claiming that Iran was “weeks” or “months” away from building a nuclear bomb. In 2012, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that the Islamic Republic was just six or seven months from building the bomb, and urged then President Barack Obama to “place that red line before them now, before it’s too late.” The same year, he appeared at the United Nations General Assembly with a poster board with a diagram of a giant cartoon bomb on it, again claiming that Tehran was just “weeks” away from building a nuke.

    Three years later, in 2015 Iran, the United States, Russia, China, Britain, France, Germany and the European Union signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear agreement, which promised Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for restrictions on the country’s nuclear energy programme. The Trump administration pulled out of the agreement in 2018 following intense lobbying by Israel. Hopes that Trump’s successor, Joe Biden, would quickly rejoin the agreement have been dashed amid disagreement between Tehran and Washington on which side should be the first to “show goodwill.”

    Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif
    © Sputnik / Asatur Yesayants
    US Demand for Iran to Reverse Its Nuclear Steps First 'Will Not Happen', Zarif Says
    Iran has long maintained that it has no plans to build a nuclear weapon, or weapons of mass destruction of any kind. Iranian officials have also repeatedly blasted Israel over its substantial stockpile of nuclear weapons, which Tel Aviv neither confirms or denies possessing in a policy known as ‘deliberate ambiguity’. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute estimates that Israel has about 80 nukes, thirty of them aircraft deliverable, and the remaining 50 placed aboard Jericho II medium-range ballistic missiles, which have a range of around 1,500 km, or the Jericho III, an intercontinental ballistic missile US officials believe has a range of up to 11,500 km.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    French model Mathilde Charuet wears Italian designer Sofia Crociani to present Aelis' Spring-Summer 2021 collection for the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, in Paris, France on 27 January 2021.
    Haute Couture, Virtual Format and One Very Surprising Debut: Highlights of Paris Fashion Week
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse