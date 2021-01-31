Death Toll in Bomb Blast in Syria's Azaz Rises to 4, Number of Injured Jumps to 27, Source Says

According to a local source, four people were killed and 27 were injured in bomb blast in a street in the city of Azaz in Northwestern Syria.
The causes of the blast are yet to be established.
Azaz is situated in Syria's northwestern province of Aleppo, which is currently controlled by the militants of Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army opposition group.
Turkish-backed militants seized the town as a result of Ankara’s Operation Euphrates Shield launched in 2016.
Northern Syria is regularly rocked by bomb blasts, blamed by Ankara on the Kurdish-led People's Protection Units (YPG), which Turkey regards as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).
