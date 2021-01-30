Casualties Reported After Car Bomb Explosion in Afrin, Syria

A number of civilians were killed and several more injured when a car bomb exploded in Syria's Afrin, the Syrian News Agency (SANA) said.
According to Al Arabiya, at least five people were killed, including a child; about 14 were wounded, some of them critically. The bomb went off in the Al-Sinaa neighbourhood of the city, which has been controlled by Turkish forces and Syrian factions which are allied to them for three years.
Afrin, located near the Turkish border north of the city of Aleppo, was taken by Turkey and Turkish-backed militants from Kurdish forces in January 2018 in Operation Olive Branch.
Photos alleged to be from the scene of the explosion were shared online.
