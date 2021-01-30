Five People Dead, Over 13 Injured in Car Bomb Explosion in Syria's Afrin, State Media Says

At least five people were killed and more than 13 others were injured when a car bomb exploded in Syria's Afrin, the Syrian News Agency (SANA) said.
The Al-Sinaa neighbourhood where the incident took place is said to have sustained considerable damage from the blast. This district has been controlled by Turkish forces and Syrian factions which are allied to them for three years.
Photos alleged to be from the scene of the explosion were shared online.
(S)VBIED explosion— Aleph א ☕ (@no_itsmyturn) January 30, 2021
Afrin#Syria 🇸🇾 https://t.co/HZAXQ80OuQ
#Syria : Car bomb in Afrin has killed at least 5 people, including a child #عفرين pic.twitter.com/LfF4UTAKok— sebastian usher (@sebusher) January 30, 2021
IMAGES— 🌎 Sarwar 🌐 (@ferozwala) January 30, 2021
6 people, including two children, killed in SVBIED/VBIED explosion in #Afrin, #Aleppo. #Syria pic.twitter.com/1CdlYcHHiA
Afrin, located near the Turkish border north of the city of Aleppo, was taken by Turkey and Turkish-backed militants from Kurdish forces in January 2018 in Operation Olive Branch.
