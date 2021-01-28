Register
06:48 GMT28 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE - In this April 7, 2019 file photo, a man walks by an election campaign billboard showing Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Likud party leader, in Tel Aviv, Israel.

    Key to Netanyahu's Re-election: Why Uniting Israel's Conservative Bloc is a Hard Nut to Crack

    © AP Photo / Oded Balilty
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107751/44/1077514466_0:73:3072:1801_1200x675_80_0_0_aa4cecc7001b871c5b7eb98b7a60c040.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202101281081901078-key-to-netanyahus-re-election-why-uniting-israels-conservative-bloc-is-a-hard-nut-to-crack/

    Netanyahu's Likud party is still leading in Israeli media polls, but it is far from the magical number of 61 seats needed to form a government. To reach that goal, Netanyahu will need to use his negotiation skills and forge alliances that will help him retain his post.

    With only one week left before Israel finalises its party lists ahead of a parliamentary race set for 23 March, Prime Minister Benjamin 'Bibi' Netanyahu is making frantic efforts to unite the conservative bloc, a key to his re-election.

    For him to remain in office, his bloc will need to secure at least 61 seats in the 120-seat unicameral parliament, and a recent Israeli media survey suggests that that scenario is still unlikely.

    According to the poll, Netanyahu's Likud party remains Israel's biggest, with 29 seats. The premier's so-called "natural" partners -- the Ultra-Orthodox parties -- are projected to get 16 spots in total; and this means he falls 16 seats short of securing the magic number of 61.

    Soothing Rivals 

    Netanyahu is unlikely to reach a deal with Gideon Saar, who defected from Likud in December, forming his own party that's projected to get 15 seats at the Knesset.

    Netanyahu, therefore, will need to look for partners elsewhere, primarily to his former defence minister Naftali Bennett's Yamina party, that's currently set to obtain 14 seats. The problem is that the premier will need to soothe Bennett, and that won't be an easy task.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement to his Likud party MKs (members of Knesset), at the Likud centre in the Knesset in Jerusalem on December 2, 2020.
    © AFP 2020 / YONATHAN SINDEL
    Netanyahu Trial, Vaccines, and Security to Top Agenda of Israel's Fourth Round of Elections
    Bennett has a complicated relationship with the PM. In 2018, for example, he blasted Bibi for insulting his wife Gilat, who reportedly worked as a chef at a non-kosher restaurants of Israel, a slap across the face for conservatives that typically vote for Yamina.

    And two years later, Netanyahu preferred to join forces with the Blue and White party, giving them key ministerial posts and letting Yamina pick up some leftovers, a move that was interpreted by Bennett as a stab in the back.

    Now as elections are looming, Bennett is calculating his moves. Although his party has been critical of Netanyahu's government and the way it handled the still-raging coronavirus pandemic, it has also said that "they won't refrain from one million voters of Likud" and this means that Bennett will not be against forming a government with the premier. The question is - at what cost.

    If that is the case, Bennett will secure 14 more seats for the PM, and the practical meaning of this is that Netanyahu will only need two more seats to remain in his position.

    Alliances Needed 

    For that to happen, the PM will need to unite two religious parties - Batzalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir -- whose views have been considered too radical - bordering on extreme.

    The way it stands now, both parties fail to reach the threshold of 3.25 percent, getting 2.2 and 2.1 percent respectively. But if a merger of the two materialises, that could be a game changer. Not only will Netanyahu get re-elected but he will also be able to establish a stable and a coherent government that will rely on religious parties.

    That government will surely cater to the needs of the religious and the settlers. Will that care for the country's seculars and for the neighbouring Palestinians? Probably not that much.

    Tags:
    re-election, election, Benjamin Netanyahu, conservative, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Swedish soldier with the Wartofta Tank Company, Skaraborg Regiment carries a round during the Strong Europe Tank Challenge, 5 June 2018.
    Beauty on Duty: Female Soldiers Standing Guard for Their Homeland
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse