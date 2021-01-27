Register
20:55 GMT27 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Security forces clash with demonstrators during anti-government protests in Tunis, Tunisia, January 18, 2021

    Protests Continue in Tunisia as Authorities Reveal Identity of Dead Demonstrator

    © REUTERS / ZOUBEIR SOUISSI
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/13/1081815721_0:190:3066:1914_1200x675_80_0_0_c93e244848479843c10d9b259be10594.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202101271081898493-protests-continue-in-tunisia-as-authorities-reveal-identity-of-dead-demonstrator/

    Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi in response to ongoing demonstrations reshuffled the Tunisian cabinet, appointing 11 new ministers and pledging reforms to revive the country’s economy. The nation's president, Kais Saied, however, has rejected the reshuffle, citing the absence of women and accusations of corruption against several of the ministers.

    Protests continue in Tunisia, with hundreds gathering outside the parliament in the capital city of Tunis. One group of protesters marched to the parliament from the working-class district of Hay Ettadhamen. Authorities identified a young demonstrator who died from injuries on Monday night. Haykel Rachdi’s family told local media that he died after he was struck on the head by a police tear gas canister. The Public Prosecutor’s office in the Kasserine governorate ordered an autopsy to confirm the cause of Rachdi’s death.

    After the death of the young man, a group of protesters tried to storm a police station in the city of Sbeitla. The news of the man's death escalated tensions in the country.

    Why Are Tunisians Protesting?

    Massive demonstrations began in the country on the 10th anniversary of the Tunisian revolution, part of the so-called Arab Spring protest movement that rocked the Arab world in 2011. Although Tunisia has been lauded as an Arab Spring success story, people marching across the country now are chanting the same slogans used ten years ago and berating the government for the low standard of living. In 2020, Tunisia’s economy contracted by 8.2 percent, while fiscal debt rose above 12 percent. Unemployment among youth, which constitute a hefty demographic among the protesters, ballooned to over 30 percent. The protests also coincide with the imposition of a national curfew aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

    The situation was exacerbated by a heavy-handed law enforcement response, including tear gas, water cannons and batons used against protesters, regardless of whether marchers were peaceful or violent.

    "The government that only uses police to protect itself from the people - it has no more legitimacy", noted a protester.

    The Tunisian Human Rights League said about 1,400 people have been so far detained in the demonstrations. Approximately 30 percent of this number are minors, the association observed.

    In response to the protests, Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi pledged to introduce economic reforms, reshuffling the cabinet by naming 11 new ministers. The president, Kais Saied, however, rejected Mechichi's move, stating that he would not swear in the new officials. Without naming names, Saied observed that several of Mechichi's appointees have been accused of corruption and others display conflicts of interest. The president also pointed out that the PM's new cabinet appointees did not include any women.

    Related:

    Belgian Authorities Fear Dutch Riots Over Coronavirus Restrictions May Spill Into Their Country
    Unrest in Tunisia: What to Do, Who to Blame?
    Tags:
    Arab Spring, protest, Tunisia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Swedish soldier with the Wartofta Tank Company, Skaraborg Regiment carries a round during the Strong Europe Tank Challenge, 5 June 2018.
    Beauty on Duty: Female Soldiers Standing Guard for Their Homeland
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse