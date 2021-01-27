Register
05:38 GMT27 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The crew of a T-72 tank of the 10th Division, 2nd Corps of the Syrian Arab Army are on combat alert off Katana, Damascus Province

    How Might Balance of Power Change in Syria Under the Biden Administration?

    © Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106604/54/1066045483_0:159:3076:1889_1200x675_80_0_0_cf9b0038b6255bd86d4f6707fdf27ee3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202101271081888136-how-might-balance-of-power-change-in-syria-under-the-biden-administration/

    The return of Obama-era Middle East hawks in the new Biden administration spells danger for Syria, notes Ghassan Kadi, a political analyst of Syrian descent, adding there's not much room for manoeuvre left for Washington in the region.

    On 20 January, Damascus sent its first message to newly sworn-in US President Joe Biden. Addressing a virtual session of the UN Security Council Syrian permanent representative to the United Nations Bashar al-Jaafari urged the White House to "stop acts of aggression and occupation", withdraw American troops from the region, and halt any attempts "to threaten Syria's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity".

    Trump's Withdrawal from Syria Reversed

    To assess the current balance of forces in the Syrian Arab Republic one needs to take a look where each major player stands, according to Ghassan Kadi, a Middle East expert and political analyst of Syrian descent. In reference to the Syrian government, Russia, Iran, Turkey, and the US coalition, he says: 

    "As far as the military forces are concerned, there is no doubt in my opinion that Damascus and Russia have the upper hand now and in the foreseeable future".

    The new administration's official foreign policy agenda does not envisage withdrawing US troops from the region anytime soon. Quite the contrary, it vows to:

    ·         "recommit to standing with civil society and pro-democracy partners on the ground";

    ·         "ensure the US is leading the global coalition to defeat ISIS* and use what leverage [the US has] in the region to help shape a political settlement to give more Syrians a voice";

    ·         "press all actors to pursue political solutions" as well as "recommit the United States to lead on humanitarian issues".

    Ahead of Biden's inauguration, a US convoy of 60 vehicles including trucks loaded with weapons entered the Syrian province of Hasakah from Iraq, the Syria Times reported on 13 January citing local sources in the town of Al-Swedeyeh.

    Even if Biden puts more boots on Syrian soil, it won't be in significant numbers to change the balance of power, according to Kadi, who believes that Washington will have to re-engage in dialogue with Russia and Turkey to proceed with its Middle Eastern agenda. Moscow's five-year operations in Syria as well as its partnership with Ankara and Tehran have considerably changed the region's status quo since the beginning of the 10-year war, he believes.

    Russian forces in the city of Amuda, north Syria
    © AP Photo / Baderkhan Ahmad
    Russian forces in the city of Amuda, north Syria

    Will Biden Resolve US-Turkish Divide?

    However, if the Biden administration manages to mend fences with Turkey and drive a wedge between Moscow and Ankara that will change the situation on the ground, according to Kadi.

    "A softer American stance towards Turkey would mean to [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan that America supports him against the Kurds, and Erdogan has made it clear to Trump and Obama before him, that you are either on my side or the Kurds", the political analyst notes.

    Under this scenario, Ankara would also expect Washington to lift the December sanctions over Turkey's acquisition of the Russian-made S-400 missile defence systems as well as Turkey's return to the Lockheed Martin F-35 programme, among other issues. Still, this does not appear to be the case, as Anthony Blinken – former senior Obama official and Biden's new secretary of state – told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on 19 January that the incoming Cabinet would maintain restrictions on Turkey and did not rule out them being expanded in the future. Similarly, it is unlikely the Biden administration will withdraw support from the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) given that Blinken has long been a vocal proponent of arming Kurdish militias.

    There are other signs indicating that US-Turkish tensions may escalate even further under the new administration, according to CNBC. The news agency recalled that in a January 2020 interview with The New York Times Biden called Erdogan an "autocrat" and suggested the US could support Turkish opposition leaders "to be able to take on and defeat Erdogan". "Not by a coup, but by the electoral process", the then-presidential contender specified. This remark was subsequently denounced as "interventionist" by Turkey.

    A picture taken on November 10, 2019, shows an Iranian flag in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, during an official ceremony to kick-start works on a second reactor at the facility. - Bushehr is Iran's only nuclear power station and is currently running on imported fuel from Russia that is closely monitored by the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency.
    © AFP 2020 / ATTA KENARE
    A picture taken on November 10, 2019, shows an Iranian flag in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, during an official ceremony to kick-start works on a second reactor at the facility. - Bushehr is Iran's only nuclear power station and is currently running on imported fuel from Russia that is closely monitored by the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency.

    Washington and Tehran

    Biden's plan to return to the Iran nuclear deal, howev er,may have a positive impact on the situation in Syria, according to Kadi.

    "If Biden eases the tensions with Iran, then this could have a positive flow-over effect on his relationships with both Russia and Syria and possibly ease sanctions", suggests the Middle East expert. "On the other hand, this will upset Israel and possibly Turkey unless Iran will be prepared to reciprocate by pulling out of Syrian affairs, and also unless Biden simultaneously strikes a deal with Erdogan that appeases the latter".

    Tehran is calling upon the White House to restore the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). According to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Washington "can begin by removing all sanctions imposed since Trump assumed office and seek to re-enter and abide by the 2015 nuclear deal without altering its painstakingly negotiated terms".

    For its part, the Biden administration has made it clear the US is "a long way" from reviving the deal and that it will be preceded by consultations with Israel and the Gulf monarchies. In addition, Washington is planning to include Iran's ballistic missile programme in the forthcoming talks, something that Tehran strongly opposes.

    The Islamic Republic has gradually suspended its compliance with the nuclear deal's limits since 2019 in response to Donald Trump's unilateral withdrawal from the agreement in May 2018.

    Israeli soldiers work on tanks in the Israeli controlled Golan Heights near the border with Syria, not far from Lebanon border, Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Israeli soldiers work on tanks in the Israeli controlled Golan Heights near the border with Syria, not far from Lebanon border, Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
    Syria, Israel, & Gulf States

    When it comes to other regional players, including Israel and the Gulf nations, Kadi does not see them doubling down pressure on Damascus in the near term. While the Jewish state continues to attack alleged Iranian military positions in the region, the political analyst does not rule out some sort of peace deal between Damascus and Israel, akin to the Abraham Accords, in the distant future.

    "Realistically, Syria has long walked away from the concept of the 'full liberation of Palestine' and the 'eradication of Israel'", the political analyst says, suggesting that the return of the occupied Golan Heights to Syria and the return of the West Bank to Palestinians are Syria's prime objectives. "In September 2020, a senior Syrian Statesman Mehdi Dakhl-Allah clearly said that a peace deal between Syria and Israel is closer than anyone thinks", Kadi remarks.

    When it comes to the Arab states of the Persian Gulf, the political analyst suggests they may potentially end up joining reconstruction efforts by Damascus. However, a lot is hanging in the balance with the advent of the Obama-era foreign policy operatives, according to him.

    Still, he believes that Russia will continue to play the role of a powerful broker that will prevent the region from sliding into chaos.

    "Since Russian troops entered Syria, I have been saying that President Putin had a comprehensive peace plan in mind that brings all parties to the negotiating table; and this is because Russia is the only major power that is on relatively good terms with all parties involved", Kadi concludes.

    *ISIS (Daesh, Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Four People Killed, Four Injured in 'Israeli Rocket Attack' on Hama, Syria
    Syria Pens Letter to UN Demanding Accountability for Israel Over Latest Round of Airstrikes
    Netizens Buzz as Hillary Clinton's Studio Entitled to Make Series on Kurdish Women Fighters in Syria
    Tags:
    Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), F-35, S-400, Russia, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iran, Turkey, Joe Biden, Syria, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Convair Model 118, a prototype of a flying car in flight, 1947.
    To the Skies and Beyond! Prototypes of Flying Cars and Taxi-Drones
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse