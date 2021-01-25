Register
05:59 GMT25 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Doctor Guy Choshen, director of the COVID-19 ward in Ichilov Hospital, speaks to a patient inside the ward, in Tel Aviv, 10 Israel January 2021

    On Verge of Collapse? As COVID-19 Keeps Claiming Its Toll, Israeli Hospitals Struggle to Stay Afloat

    © REUTERS / RONEN ZVULUN
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    240
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/19/1081869669_0:45:3070:1771_1200x675_80_0_0_2f699616294ffd7b56540038b721e7cd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202101251081869660-covid-19-cases-mount-in-israel-despite-vaccination-drive-hospitals-struggle-to-stay-afloat/

    Although Israel's health care system is considered one of the best in the world, professionals are complaining that the most recent wave of the pandemic has created an unprecedented situation that is putting a strain on the country's hospitals and staff.

    Despite its third lockdown and a number of restrictive measures implemented by the government, the daily number of new coronavirus patients in Israel continues to be alarming.

    More than 3,000 new patients were registered on Sunday, and authorities have already said that the lockdown -- imposed some two weeks ago to curb the spread of the virus -- will remain intact at least until the end of the month.

    On the Verge of Collapse

    Meanwhile, reports suggest that Israeli hospitals are struggling to cope with the situation, and Dr. Gadi Segal, the director of Israel's first coronavirus department at Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital in Central Israel, says the situation is difficult.

    "It is not only the flow of patients," he says over the phone, "it is also the condition of those patients, so the numbers don't really reflect the burden our hospitals are dealing with".

    In previous waves, most coronavirus patients were treated at home. Only a small fraction was admitted to hospitals across Israel.

    A medical worker prepares to administer a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as Israel continues its national vaccination campaign amid a third COVID-19 lockdown, at a drive-through vaccination centre in Haifa, Israel January 6, 2021.
    © REUTERS / AMMAR AWAD
    As Israel is Hailed as Leader of Vaccinations, Professor Looks Into Reasons Behind Its Success
    This time around, however, the situation is different. As of Saturday, Israeli hospitals housed more than 1,100 coronavirus patients in serious and even critical condition, placing a significant strain on the country's medical centres.

    Today Israel has 2,000 coronavirus beds and Director General of the Ministry of Health Hezi Levy has already stated that his goal was to increase that amount so that Israel would end up having 3,200 of them.

    Overworked Staff

    Segal says that equipment is the least of Israel's problems, as the country's medical system has long been considered one of the best in the world.

    "The problem is not in beds and wards as we can easily transform other departments into COVID-19 [units]. The main challenge is staff, and particularly the lack of ICU nurses," explains Segal.

    In 2018, two years before the outbreak of the pandemic, a report found that Israel had a relatively low number of doctors (3,000) and nurses (5,000) compared to other OECD countries.

    That situation hasn't changed since then, but what did change was the strain currently put on the doctors, who are often forced to work 26 hours in a row to meet the demands of patients.

    "Staff has been grinded for a year now. It's been challenging. But our system will not collapse. And now my hope is that the vaccines [being administered across the country] will work," Segal continues.

    Israel has become the leader in the race to vaccinate its population. Since December, when the mass project kicked off, Israel has inoculated more than 2.5 million people, with 200,000 doses administered almost daily.

    A medical worker prepares to administer a second vaccination injection against the coronavirus disease as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID-19 lockdown, at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) in Tel Aviv, Israel January 10, 2021
    © REUTERS / RONEN ZVULUN
    A medical worker prepares to administer a second vaccination injection against the coronavirus disease as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID-19 lockdown, at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) in Tel Aviv, Israel January 10, 2021

    If this pace continues, Israel will vaccinate the majority of its nine million citizens by the end of March, unless there is a strain of the virus that proves to be resilient to the vaccine.

    This is the reason why Segal believes the Israeli public should still adhere to the regulatory measures imposed by the government and has rushed to reassure that the situation, despite difficulties, remains under control.

    "It is difficult to see all these patients dying," says Segal, referring to more than 4,400 people who have already lost their lives in the country because of the pandemic. "The quality and the attention we are giving to each patient is decreasing, and we are far from the standards we would like to have but we will not collapse. Our system is extremely strong and will go through this."
    Tags:
    health care, doctor, coronavirus, COVID-19, Hospitals, hospital, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women eating ice cream bars in Nepal.
    Get Yourself an Edy's Pie (Formally Eskimo Pie) Ice Cream to Celebrate its 100th Anniversary
    Unfriended
    Unfriended
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse