Register
00:04 GMT22 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    16x Precision strike = 100% successful Operational Test trial. #F35 #OT #Airpower

    UAE Signed Deal to Buy US F-35s Just One Hour Before Biden Was Sworn In as POTUS - Report

    Twitter/Ian Knight
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/18/1080267705_0:0:1393:783_1200x675_80_0_0_2cc411ebc97bf6c90150cd4f60681559.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202101211081843133-uae-signed-deal-to-buy-us-f-35s-just-one-hour-before-biden-was-sworn-in-as-potus---report/

    US President Joe Biden has pledged to end US support for the war in Yemen by the Saudi-led coalition that includes the United Arab Emirates (UAE), whose Western-bought weapons have been spotted in the hands of Yemeni militias, including Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP).

    Barely an hour before Biden was sworn into office, the outgoing Trump administration signed an agreement with the United Arab Emirates to sell the Persian Gulf country 50 of its Lockheed Martin F-35A stealth fighters.

    The jets are part of a huge $23.3 billion weapons sale that includes 18 MQ-9B Reaper drones and a slew of anti-air and anti-surface missiles. While the final delivery schedule is unclear, drafts of the agreement stated deliveries would begin in 2027.

    The possibility it might be able to buy the advanced fighter jet was a major part of Washington convincing Abu Dhabi to a historic rapprochement with Israel last September. Israel is presently the only Middle East nation that operates the F-35 and maintaining Israel’s strategic superiority to other nations is a key part of US policy.

    However, critics accused the Trump administration of rushing the deal after the State Department gave its approval in early November. After Democratic lawmakers mounted a failed bid to block the sale, the New York Center for Foreign Policy Affairs announced a lawsuit against the State Department, saying the deal contained no provision to stop the UAE from sharing the F-35’s proprietary information with other nations.

    The advanced jets sport not only a stealthy design and coating, but a slew of advanced avionics, computers, and sensors as well. Congress forced Turkey’s removal from the F-35 program in 2019 on news Ankara had also purchased Russian-made S-400 air defense systems. Pentagon leaders feared operating the two systems in close proximity would be too revealing of the F-35’s capabilities and weaknesses, of which Russia or other nations using the S-400 could make use.

    The incoming Biden administration still has the ability to undo the last-minute deal, and during the transition period Biden’s team made clear their hostility to the slew of attempted “midnight rules” the Trump administration attempted to push through before he left office. Biden has already reversed some of them by executive order, including one move that legalized discrimination against transgender people seeking to use homeless shelters and certain other facilities that receive funds from the federal government.

    Biden Likely to End Yemen War Support

    Indeed, Biden has previously pledged to end US support for the Saudi-led coalition’s war in Yemen, of which the UAE is a key part.

    Among other examples, Biden signed a 2018 open letter alongside his future secretary of state, Antony Blinken, and future director of national intelligence, Avril Haines, in which they called on then-US President Donald Trump to end US support for the Saudi war effort. He will likely have congressional support as well, since even the Republican-controlled Senate passed a 2019 resolution calling on Trump to end US support for the war, although in the end Trump vetoed the measure.

    The war in Yemen has been raging since 2015, when ousted Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi fled to Riyadh seeking help in defeating the Houthi movement, a Zaidi Shiite sect that revolted against government measures they claimed were exacerbating poverty in the already-poor country. The Saudi-led coalition, which includes the UAE and formerly included Sudan and Morocco, among others, began an intense bombing campaign and funneled support to friendly militias in Yemen, while also instituting a blockade that has allowed hunger, cholera, and COVID-19 to ravage the population. 

    The US has also supported the coalition, providing refueling services and targeting information for coalition aircraft and running Special Forces patrols against Houthi installations near the Saudi-Yemeni border.

    However, the impact of Western support extends beyond logistics: investigations have revealed that weapons and vehicles sold to coalition allies have wound up in the hands of pro-Saudi militia groups, including AQAP, the terrorist group’s local franchise. That includes not only small arms but also mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicles (MRAPs), tanks, and artillery pieces.

    Related:

    US ‘Welcomes’ and ‘Supports’ Greece’s Plan to Buy F-35s, Ambassador Says
    F-35 Still Has 10 Critical Defects, Nearly 900 Other Hardware, Software Issues, Report Says
    US Air National Guard Sends Squadron of F-35s From Vermont to Florida for ‘Combat Readiness’ Testing
    Tags:
    Yemen War, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Lockheed Martin, F-35 purchase, UAE, F-35
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fireworks are seen above the White House after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States in Washington, DC, US, 20 January 2021.
    When Joe Biden Became President: Fireworks and Festivities of Inauguration Night
    Series Finale Dud
    Series Finale Dud
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse