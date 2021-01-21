Iranian President Rouhani Eyes Place in Top Tier of Gas Exporters

"We must export gas to the countries south and east of our country, rather than only to the west. It is an important work and we must plan ahead for the succeeding governments", he said in a statement.
Rouhani said Iran commanded some of the largest gas reserves in the world, estimated at 32 trillion cubic metres. Earlier in the day, he inaugurated a gas refinery on the coast of the Persian Gulf that will reportedly process 56 million cubic metres of associated petroleum gas a day.
Iran has also been preparing to ramp up oil production to pre-2018 levels since US President Joe Biden said he would return his country to the 2015 nuclear deal and scrap sanctions on Iran if Tehran agreed to comply with its terms.
