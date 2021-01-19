Video: Rocket Fired From Gaza Toward Israel, IDF Says

It did not specify where the projectile had landed. According to local media reports, it struck an open field near Kibbutz Nahal Oz on the Gaza border.
There were no reports of any casualties or injuries related to the missile strike. Any caused damage has not been reported as well.
Moments ago, a rocket was fired from Gaza into Israel.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) January 19, 2021
Alleged video footage of what appears to be the rocket has emerged on social media.
VIDEO:— FJ (@Natsecjeff) January 19, 2021
CCTV footage of the rocket that was fired from Gaza towards Israel earlier this evening. pic.twitter.com/celIxRS9jE
Most recently, the Israeli army reported that two rockets from the north of Gaza fell in the sea near the city of Ashdod on Monday evening. In response, the air force is said to have struck Hamas military facilities in Gaza.
In the wake of the attacks, the Israeli military announced earlier it was building up military capabilities in the southern part of the country.
