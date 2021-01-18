Israeli Air Force Strike Hamas Targets in Gaza Strip

"Earlier tonight, 2 rockets were fired from the north of the Gaza Strip towards the coast near the city of Ashdod. In response, IDF fighter jets struck military targets belonging to Hamas in Gaza. Hamas will bear the consequences for terror activity against Israeli civilians", the IDF tweeted.
Air-raid sirens warning of a possible rocket attack did not go off, and no injuries were reported, the Israeli army continued.
According to Ynet, the rockets were fired from the city of Beit Hanoun in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli Iron Dome air defence system did not fire to intercept the rockets, as it was obvious they would fly toward the sea.
All comments
Show new comments (0)