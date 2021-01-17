LGBT Rights Group Mocks Rabbi Who Claims COVID-19 Vaccine Can Turn a Person Gay, Media Says

While countries around the world move to inoculate their citizens against the coronavirus, an ultra-Orthodox rabbi in Israel named Daniel Asor has warned his followers against receiving the jab – claiming it can "make them gay," the Independent reports, citing local media.
According to the newspaper, while other Orthodox rabbis are urging people to get inoculated, Asor says the vaccination rollout is an attempt by the "global malicious government" to "establish a new world order."
"Any vaccine made using an embryonic substrate, and we have evidence of this, causes opposite tendencies. Vaccines are taken from an embryonic substrate, and they did that here, too, so...it can cause opposite tendencies," the rabbi said during sermon, with the newspaper suggesting that he was "seemingly referring to homosexuality."
In response, LGBT+ rights group Havruta quipped that it's getting ready to welcome a whole clutch of new members.
About 2 million Israelis have reportedly received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine jab.
All comments
Show new comments (0)