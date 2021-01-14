Lavrov: US Plan to Label Houthis as Terrorists Can Have Negative Impact on Situation in Yemen

Washington's intention to label the Houthis as 'terrorist' may have negative consequences for the Yemeni settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said.
Speaking at a press conference after meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Thursday, Lavrov indicated that he would very much like it if a political settlement in Yemen was not affected by the US move.
"But many, including representatives of the UN, are expressing fears that a negative effect may appear," Lavrov said.
The Saudi foreign minister, meanwhile, expressed confidence that the move would not hamper a prospective Yemeni peace settlement. "We believe that this decision was made, first of all, not because of specific developments but because of the situation and the attacks by the Houthis against civilian objects and civilians in Yemen and elsewhere, as well as their other hostile actions. All these actions by the Houthis drove the US to make this decision," Faisal said.
