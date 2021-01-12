Turkish Leader Opens Telegram Account After Presidential Administration Quits WhatsApp

Developers of the WhatsApp messenger have updated the user agreement, adding a provision on personal data transfer to Facebook. The updated agreement says that WhatsApp, a part of the Facebook corporation, will share certain information about users to analyze habits and tastes as a means of delivering targeted advertising. In response, Turkish users, including high-ranking officials, are actively switching to alternative messenger apps. On Monday, the Ankara business competition watchdog suspended the new WhatsApp user agreement, in addition to launching a probe. Earlier on Tuesday, the Personal Data Protection Board of Turkey launched a probe into WhatsApp and Facebook over their new data policy.
"Our president @RTErdogan is now on BIP and Telegram," the press office tweeted.
As of 19:30 on Tuesday, over 77,000 people had subscribed to Erdogan's new Telegram account.
All comments
Show new comments (0)