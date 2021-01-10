Register
21:40 GMT10 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Sunday, July 16, 2006 file photo, an Israeli F-16 warplane takes off to a mission in Lebanon from an air force base in northern Israel.

    Lebanese Share Videos of Alleged Israeli Fighter Jets Flying Extremely Low Over Beirut

    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0a/1081723714_0:119:3072:1847_1200x675_80_0_0_97dd817e22bd1f5f2cc1fc50806de3c3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202101101081723367-lebanese-share-videos-of-alleged-israeli-fighter-jets-flying-extremely-low-over-beirut/

    Lebanon repeatedly stated that Israel regularly violates the country's airspace, mainly to carry out strikes in Syria. A previous incident was recorded by Beirut citizens on Friday, who said that Israeli warplanes had been flying over the country's south for about six hours.

    In what has become a regular occurrence, Israeli jet fighters carried out several low-flying drills over Beirut as reconnaissance drones engines were heard on Sunday, the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported.

    According to social media reports, in the last two weeks, the number of low-flying warplanes over the capital has increased, leaving residents worried, as many fear conflict may still break out in the region before US President Donald Trump's term in office ends.

    Footage of the alleged Israeli jets in the sky above Lebanon has emerged online, as witnesses rushed to share videos on Twitter. Loud "buzzes" of drones can be heard in the videos.

    ​Beirut citizens are apparently used to Israeli jet flights over their heads. The IDF aircraft reportedly flew low over Lebanon on Christmas Eve late at night, and videos of the air vehicles allegedly flying over Lebanon en route to Syria were shared online.

    ​Soon after they were followed by Syrian government news agency SANA reports that Israel attempted airstrikes against Syria, but the country's air defence was able to repel most of the missiles.

    Since the start of the year, a Twitter account monitoring the movement of aircraft in the Middle East, Intel-Sky, has documented dozens of Israeli jets flying over Lebanon, including what it calls "mock raids".

    The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon reports that, in violation of UN resolutions and the sovereignty of the region, Israel crosses Lebanese airspace on a regular basis.

    A daily average of 12.63 airspace violations, totaling 61 hours and 51 minutes of flight time, was reported by UNIFIL between June and October 2020, a substantial increase from the previous four months. About 95% of the violations were accounted for by drones, according to the data.

    At the end of the year, the leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, claimed the group has doubled its number of high-precision missiles over the year, and they are able to "accurately hit" any target in Israel. 

    Related:

    Hezbollah Slams US Sanctions on Leader of Lebanon's Largest Christian Party
    Israel Downs Hezbollah Drone Launched From Lebanon
    Lebanon Wants Talks With Israel on Maritime Border to Be Successful, President Aoun Says
    Militants Open Fire at Police Post in Lebanon’s Baalbek – Reports
    Tags:
    fighter jet, jet fighter, Beirut, Lebanon, Israeli F16s, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A worker cleans a statue of former President Ronald Reagan inside the Rotunda of the US Capitol a day after supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, US, 7 January 2021.
    US Capitol Clean-Up in Full Swing Prior to Inauguration Day
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse