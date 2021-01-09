IDF Reports Car-Ramming and Shooting Attack at Checkpoint Outside Jenin

A car rammed into the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) checkpoint near the Palestinian village of Yabed to the west of Jenin in the West Bank, gunfire followed, the IDF reported on Saturday.
The IDF added that they are searching the area for the perpetrators.
A car-ramming and shooting attack took place earlier today at an IDF post west of Jenin. No IDF injuries were reported. Our troops are searching the area to apprehend the suspects. pic.twitter.com/S9IrgXdBl2— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) January 9, 2021
The weapon used in the attack was left at the scene, the spokesperson said.
No injuries have been reported.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
