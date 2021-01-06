Russia Lauds Normalisation of Relations Between Qatar, Other Gulf Countries

"The Russian side gave high praise to the summit's results and the agreements reached there," the ministry said in a statement.
The conversation took place at the behest of the Qatari side earthlier in the day. Muraikhi informed Bogdanov on the results of the Tuesday summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) as well as the signing of a joint declaration on normalisation of relations between the Arab states.
In 2017, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar. Several other countries later did the same while others downgraded their diplomatic ties with Doha and introduced a total blockade of the country. On Tuesday, the Saudi-hosted 41st GCC summit resulted in a broad regional reconciliation.
All comments
Show new comments (0)